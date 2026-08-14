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Wooree Green Science launches LipoPrime liposomal delivery for US supplements
Key takeaways
- Wooree Green Science has launched LipoPrime in the US, which uses patented phospholipid liposomes to protect active ingredients for nutrient stability and absorption.
- The technology relies on strict particle size controls and advanced electron microscopy to verify structural integrity throughout production.
- LipoPrime offers liposomal encapsulation for vitamins, botanicals, antioxidants, and functional nutrition products.
South Korea’s Wooree Green Science has released its patented LipoPrime phospholipid delivery ingredient to the US dietary supplement and functional nutrition market. LipoPrime uses proprietary phospholipid formulations to create a lipid barrier — made up of microscopic bilayer vesicles, called liposomes — that envelop and safeguard active ingredients in a supplement formula.
According to the company, delivering active ingredients in this way enhances their activity levels, stability, and bioavailability.
The system can be applied across a range of applications, including vitamins, antioxidants, botanicals, and functional ingredients.
“With the introduction of LipoPrime in the US, Wooree Green Science aims to provide supplement brands with a new level of confidence in liposomal technology — where quality is demonstrated through testing and scientific validation at the ingredient and finished good level,” says Jimmy Yun, CEO of Wooree Group.
“We test the liposomal stability and integrity multiple times throughout the supply chain, and the last step is a final check before it enters the package.”
Consistent ingredient protection
Wooree says LipoPrime technology can deliver measurable performance, ingredient protection, stability, and formulation consistency.
Unlike conventional liposomal products that often rely on theoretical claims, the company states that LipoPrime’s ingredients are developed using a comprehensive analytical approach designed to verify quality and efficiency through multiple parameters.
The company standardizes its particle size control (200–500 nm), polydispersity index for particle uniformity, zeta potential for physical stability, and active ingredient content uniformity.
To confirm the liposomal structure remains uniform, Wooree uses advanced imaging techniques, transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and Cryogenic TEM.
“At Wooree Green Science, we believe innovation must be measurable — not assumed,” says Yum. “LipoPrime was developed to help brands differentiate with liposomal ingredients supported by robust characterization and data-driven formulation expertise.”
The company states its vertically integrated approach allows a fully controlled quality measurement through the entire process — from ingredients to finished goods — to ensure liposomal stability throughout multiple layers of the manufacturing process.
Era of liposomal supplements
Liposomal tech has taken hold in Southeast Asian supplements, as evident at last year’s Vitafoods Asia trade fair in Bangkok, Thailand. On the show floor, Nutrition Insight spoke to Wooree about how its delivery tech is shaping the future of nutraceuticals in the region. The company exhibited its liposome-encapsulated vitamin C, multivitamins, glutathione, and red ginseng.
Encasing nutrients in a protective lipid barrier has also been demonstrated by other ingredient brands to enhance optimal absorption and gentle digestion. Recently, Solaray launched its Liposomal Prenatal supplement, which uses a system to gently deliver essential nutrients needed for women before conception and in the early stages of pregnancy.
As an alternative to liposomal delivery for ingredient stability, companies have explored synthetic alternatives such as microencapsulation using basic methacrylate copolymer via spray drying, which has been applied to stabilize vitamin A.
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