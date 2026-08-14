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Skin supplement launches: Beauty omegas, ingestible UV care & NAD+ for longevity
Key takeaways
- Res-Q unveiled Omega-7, which contains purified wild Alaska Pollock fish oil to support skin hydration, elasticity, and metabolic wellness at the cellular level.
- California Greens launched drinkable collagen shots designed to complement sunscreen in UV-defense by supporting collagen integrity, hydration, and skin fullness.
- Lemme introduced an NAD+ booster featuring NMN, resveratrol, and antioxidants to bridge longevity with skin brightness and cellular renewal.
Beauty-from-within supplement launches this month reflect a growing focus on cellular-level support as aesthetic, healthy aging is increasingly seen as a multi-faceted, holistic journey of internal health.
Product development includes “beauty omegas” that target metabolic signaling, drinkable collagen shots formulated to help shield skin from UV damage, and NAD+ boosters that cross over into the longevity category.
Nutrition Insight examines some of these latest advances from the brands Res-Q, California Greens, and Lemme.
The beauty omega
Res-Q Natural Supplements has launched Res-Q Omega-7, containing highly concentrated omega-7 fish oil sourced from sustainable wild Alaska Pollock. The company says its new formula is designed to support skin hydration, elasticity, healthy mucous membranes, and overall metabolic wellness.
The company says the product’s core ingredient of the formula is palmitoleic acid, which it dubs the “beauty omega.” It concentrates omega-7 through advanced molecular distillation, helping maximize purity while removing undesirable fatty acids.
While omega-3s have become a well-established staple in supplement regimens, Res-Q details that palmitoleic acid remains one of nutrition’s “most underappreciated rising stars,” despite a growing body of research exploring its role in skin health, moisture balance, and metabolic support.
“Consumers are becoming increasingly aware that healthy skin isn’t simply about appearance — it’s closely connected to hydration, nutrition, inflammation, and the vitality of cells throughout your body,” says Michael Swift, CEO of Res-Q.
“Omega-7 is exciting because it supports many of those interconnected systems simultaneously. It represents a new generation of nutritional support that bridges beauty, long-term wellness, and healthy aging at the cellular level.”
Res-Q says the fatty acid plays a unique role in supporting moisture-producing tissues throughout the body. It points to more than 50 preclinical studies that have shown that palmitoleic acid helps support skin hydration, elasticity, moisture retention, healthy mucous membranes, and eye comfort — target areas of concern through the aging process.
The company highlights scientific discoveries that palmitoleic acid may function as a unique fat-signaling molecule, aiding healthy communication between systems in the body responsible for metabolism, inflammation balance, and fat utilization.
Additionally, emerging clinical studies reveal that palmitoleic acid can support healthy insulin sensitivity, and boost healthy triglyceride and HDL cholesterol levels, while also naturally supporting the body’s ability to metabolize dietary fats.
Ingestible protection from the sun
With UV rays posing a major skin care concern in the summer, California Greens has launched a new Beauty Formula for an additional degree of internal skin care support sourced from collagen peptides.
Sun exposure from tanning, sports, and similar outdoor activities can damage the skin and put stress on the structural collagen it contains, stresses the brand. The Beauty Formula is marketed as a counterbalance to the effects of the sun through internal nutraceutical support.
The supplement is offered in drinkable shots and is formulated with a special form of collagen peptides to support the skin’s collagen metabolism, as well as other key factors like skin moisture.
“Our skin care formula isn’t a replacement for sunscreen. Nor can it directly undo the effects of the sun,” notes Dr. Ahmed Elbandy, president and commercial leader of California Greens.
“But we did design Beauty Formula to support the skin from the inside out. It doesn’t just help your skin look better. It can support collagen integrity, hydration, and radiance, giving you healthier skin in a season when UV rays are doing everything they can to do the opposite.”
California Greens highlights that sun damage can lead to short-term damage in the form of dry skin, sunburn, and actinic keratosis, which refers to rough, scaly, or dry skin patches that can progress into skin cancer. Harvard Health Publishing also flags several long-term considerations including advanced photoaging and actinic purpura, which is when tiny blood vessels break down.
Lemme NAD+
Lemme, the supplement brand launched by reality star Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, has released Lemme NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) capsules, which is its first supplement developed to support healthy aging in addition to beauty-from-within.
Lemme NAD+ is formulated with clinically-studied ingredients in a daily formula, including nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), resveratrol, and Lutemax SkinGlo.
“Women are thinking about longevity differently than they were even a few years ago,” says Simon Huck, co-founder of Lemme. “There has been tremendous innovation around longevity, but very little that connects the science of healthy aging with healthy-looking skin.”
“We saw an opportunity to create a more multidimensional formula, combining clinically-studied NMN to support the body’s natural NAD+ production with ingredients that also support healthy-looking skin.”
NAD+ is a molecule found in every cell of the body that is used in essential cellular processes. However, the brand highlights that the body’s natural levels may decline by as much as 50% with age.
“Taking NAD+ directly isn’t the most effective approach because the molecule breaks down before it can reach your cells,” explains Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified OB/GYN and chief medical officer at Lemme.
“That’s why we formulated Lemme NAD+ with clinically-studied NMN instead. NMN is the direct precursor your body converts into NAD+, and it sits one enzymatic step closer to NAD+ than other precursors on the market.”
Lutemax SkinGlo in the formula is a patented, dermatologist-tested blend of antioxidants produced by OmniActive Health Technologies shown to support skin brightness, even tone, and overall complexion. The formula is completed with resveratrol, which is a plant-powered antioxidant, and Yüth spermidine, which has been studied for its role in supporting cellular renewal.
Last month, Lemme launched Lemme Skin Firming & Hydrating Gummy Rings, formulated with Seppic’s Ceramosides, which the brand says is the most clinically studied ceramide extract. Lemme claims the tropical fruit-flavored gummy rings support the skin barrier by improving hydration, firming, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles within 14 days.
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