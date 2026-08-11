Cargill’s EpiCor postbiotic reduces inflammatory immune markers within hours, trial finds
Key takeaways
- A single 500 mg dose of Cargill’s EpiCor yeast-based postbiotic significantly reduced key pro-inflammatory immune markers in healthy adults within one to three hours.
- Previous pediatric research showed that daily EpiCor supplementation lessened the severity of cold and flu symptoms in children aged four to 12.
- Cargill says food and beverage brands are expanding postbiotics into convenient formats such as functional drinks and gummies as consumer awareness and science advances.
Newly published research supports the immune-boosting benefits of a single dose of Cargill’s yeast-derived postbiotic EpiCor. Scientists have found the ingredient rapidly modulates inflammatory cytokines and immune surveillance markers in thirty healthy adults.
The findings build on a growing body of evidence, including pediatric literature detailing how the ingredient helps reduce cold and flu symptoms in children aged four to 12.
Nutrition Insight speaks to Justin Green, Ph.D., scientific affairs lead for EpiCor Cargill, about the company’s latest research on the postbiotic’s immune health benefits.
“In a placebo-controlled human study published in Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers found EpiCor produced measurable changes in immune-related biomarkers within hours of consumption, offering insight into the early biological responses associated with the ingredient,” he illustrates.
Participants in the randomized double-blind crossover trial consumed either a single 500 mg dose of EpiCor or a placebo on two different clinic visits, separated by a washout period of one week.
Researchers collected blood samples at baseline, followed by one, two, and three hours after consumption. Using flow cytometry, they determined white blood cell activity by analyzing their membrane expression of activation markers CD25 and CD69.
The team also tested serum samples for a broad panel of cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors — signaling proteins that cells use to communicate with each other during immune responses, inflammation, and tissue repair.
Suppression of inflammatory markers
Clinical trial participants who ingested a single dose of EpiCor exhibited rapid, targeted changes in their immune-related biomarkers, compared to those who took the placebo.
These included reductions in pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and transient redistribution of CD25+ immune cell subsets, which were consistent with altered immune cell behavior.
By the first hour, the systemic inflammatory markers among those supplementing with EpiCor were significantly reduced compared to changes after consuming a placebo.
This observation was accompanied by a transient decrease in CD25+ immune cells circulating in the blood, as well as reduced granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), which stimulates the bone marrow to produce, mature, and release white blood cells.
At the second hour after taking EpiCor, cytokines (immune-signaling proteins) — IL-4, IL-7, and IL-8 — were significantly decreased compared to placebo.
Meanwhile, the researchers found a reduction in cytokines that perform a distinct role in directing, growing, or recruiting immune cells.
The team notes that all these effects generally occurred within one to three hours of ingestion, reflecting the targeted modulation of specific inflammatory markers rather than uniform downregulation of immune activity.
Pediatric applications
A previous study in Pediatric Research looked at the postbiotic’s use in pediatric populations. “This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was conducted during the traditional cold and flu season and evaluated the effects of a daily 500 mg dose of EpiCor in children aged four to 12,” highlights Green.
He notes that this study was among the first to assess the health benefits of postbiotics in a pediatric population and is one of the few to use a gummy supplement format. “That’s important because gummies present challenges for many functional ingredients due to their high-water content and harsh manufacturing conditions.”
“When cold and flu symptoms were experienced during the 12 weeks of the study, if the children were receiving EpiCor, the overall severity of these symptoms was lower, with statistical significance, than the symptom severity for the children receiving placebo,” he details.
More specifically, children who received a placebo were nearly two times (1.7) more likely to use prescription or over-the-counter medications over the 84-day study period compared to those supplemented with EpiCor.
Caregivers of children receiving EpiCor also specifically reported lower severity of sore throats and muscle aches compared to the children receiving a placebo. “Notably, children in the EpiCor group were nearly twice as likely to avoid the use of prescription or over-the-counter medications during the study period.”
Harnessing new delivery formats
Produced during the fermentation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (baker’s yeast), EpiCor offers a beneficial mix of metabolites and various other health-enhancing bioactive compounds, according to Cargill.
The company’s application teams help customers bring EpiCor into finished products, drawing on its prototype experience and formulation expertise. “At IFT FIRST, for example, Cargill showcased a Daily Immune Support Iced Tea featuring EpiCor,” says Green.
“Formulated with a blend of cane sugar and our fermentation-derived stevia sweetener, it contained just 9 g of sugar and 40 kcal per serving, showcasing how immune-supportive beverages can fit seamlessly into daily wellness routines while still tasting great.”
Green says that brands are increasingly bringing immune-supportive ingredients to new formats and categories. “Beverages are a key growth space, especially in segments consumers already associate with health, such as teas, juices, wellness shots, stick packs, and modern sodas.”
“Child-friendly formats, from bars to applesauce packs, offer another promising opportunity for brands looking to bring immune benefits to convenient, familiar products.”
Consumer awareness of postbiotics
According to Innova Market Insights’ trends data, around one-third of global consumers are familiar with postbiotics on an ingredient label. The market researcher suggests this could be because they are familiar with similar-sounding prebiotics and probiotics labels.
“It doesn’t mean that consumers truly understand postbiotics or that they actively seek out postbiotics,” stresses Innova Market Insights. “In fact, very few social media posts mention postbiotics. However, consumers who are aware of postbiotics also pay attention to them.”
Still, the market researcher says food and beverage products formulated with postbiotic ingredients account for a small fraction of overall launches. According to its data, the US leads other countries in launches with postbiotic ingredients, followed by South Korea and Australia.
“Each county shows strong growth in postbiotic launches,” Innova Market Insights details. “Supplements are the leading format for postbiotic launches, and capsules, powders, and vegetarian caps are the most common supplement types.”
The science behind postbiotic ingredients is continually diversifying its target use cases. Recently, Superbrewed Food’s Postbiotic Cultured Protein was found to perform comparably to “gold standard” muscle-building whey.
Last month, South Korea’s Samyang Roundsquare launched its metabolic health brand Spindle, marketed as the first postbiotic supplement targeting muscle building through the gut. Its first product is Spindle Muscle+, and it is based on Akkermansia MYO, a clinically studied, pasteurized form of Akkermansia muciniphila bacteria that boosts muscle strength via the gut.
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