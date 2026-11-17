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US FDA proposes rule to allow NAC in dietary supplements
Key takeaways
- The US FDA has proposed a rule allowing NAC in dietary supplements, its first use of authority to list ingredients not excluded from the supplement definition.
- The FDA found no safety concerns with NAC, and its enforcement discretion continues until the rulemaking is complete.
- CRN welcomes the proposal but says it lacks a predictable process for adding other ingredients and leaves broader drug preclusion questions unresolved.
The US FDA is proposing a rule that would allow N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) to be lawfully marketed in dietary supplements. NAC is a precursor to L-cysteine that supports the endogenous production of the antioxidant glutathione.
The agency in March 2022 responded to two citizen petitions, saying that this amino acid derivative did not meet the definition of a dietary supplement under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). NAC was previously approved as a new drug prior to being marketed as a dietary supplement.
The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) welcomes this proposal. However, the trade association says that the move falls short of outlining a predictable process for adding other ingredients to the dietary supplements category while also leaving questions about the drug preclusion framework unresolved.
The proposed rule will be open to public comment for 63 days, until January 19, 2027.
The FDA says that the proposal is the agency’s first use of its rulemaking authority described in the exclusion provision of the dietary supplement definition, and NAC would be the first ingredient listed under this new regulation.
Using NAC in supplements
In August 2022, the FDA announced it would temporarily allow the sale and distribution of certain NAC dietary supplements without taking regulatory action.
Under this guidance, the FDA says it will continue exercising enforcement discretion for the sale of NAC products that meet all other dietary supplement rules until the agency completes the rulemaking.
The FDA says that it did not find any safety concerns with NAC’s use in or as a dietary supplement based on a comprehensive review. This amino acid derivative has been used in products presented as dietary supplements in the US for more than 30 years, notes the agency, adding that consumer demand for it continues.
If the proposal is finalized, the FDA says it would be a deregulatory action to allow products containing NAC to be lawfully marketed as dietary supplements, provided they do not otherwise violate the FD&C Act.
Wider question of drug preclusion
According to CRN, the proposal is a positive step toward resolving the confusion regarding NAC use in supplements. However, the group says that it still fails to clarify when and how the “drug preclusion” rule applies to other ingredients.
Under the drug preclusion provision, ingredients approved or substantially studied as drugs before being marketed as supplements are excluded from the supplement definition.
“Without a clear framework for how other ingredients can be added, the industry is left with many of the same uncertainties that have persisted for years,” says Steve Mister, president and CEO of CRN.
“Drug preclusion is essentially a convergence of pharmaceutical and supplement economic interests; safety is only one factor in the decision. We need clear, transparent, and predictable criteria for when drug preclusion applies that provide certainty not just for NAC, but for dietary supplement innovation more broadly.”
The trade association points out that its May 2023 citizen petition and March 2025 supplemental submission called for the FDA to reevaluate its interpretation of the drug preclusion provision. It says that the FDA denied CRN’s petition in September 2025; however, the NAC proposed rule reflects some of the concerns CRN has been raising.
“FDA has opened the door for other ingredients to be considered, but it has not explained how manufacturers can walk through it,” adds Mister.
In CRN’s 2023 petition, it warned that the FDA’s failure to provide clarity to industry about the drug preclusion provision creates “unpredictability for the supplement industry, dissuades innovation, and limits consumer access.”
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