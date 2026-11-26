Danone launches IronUp! Checker to flag child iron deficiency anemia risk earlier
Key takeaways
- Danone launches IronUp! Checker on World IDA Day, as the WHO estimates that anemia affects about 40% of children under five.
- Capital Economics estimates IDA’s economic cost at US$336.1 billion in 2025, driven by lost lifetime earnings and lost labor income.
- Danone has supported more than four million screenings, targets 14 million by 2030, and calls for cross-sector work.
New Danone-commissioned research estimates that iron deficiency anemia (IDA) cost the global economy US$336.1 billion in 2025. On today’s World Iron Deficiency Anemia Day, the food company has launched IronUp! Checker, a free digital tool for families to assess the potential risk of IDA in children aged 6 months to 6 years.
Anemia affects about 40% of children under five globally, causing significant health impacts on growth, immunity, and cognitive development, according to the WHO.
The non-invasive digital tool is part of Danone’s IronUp! program, designed to address iron deficiency by raising awareness, providing screening solutions, and offering nutritional support. The company says that more can be done to prevent iron deficiency in children by identifying risks earlier. The tool also offers nutrition tips and recommends iron-fortified Danone products.
“Through IronUp!, Danone is bringing together nutrition science, innovation, and partnerships to raise awareness, support the early identification of children at risk, and help solutions reach more children and families. It is our way of contributing to tackling this public health challenge,” says Isabelle Esser, chief research, innovation, quality, and food safety officer of Danone.
IDA impacts and non-invasive risk tool
Danone commissioned macroeconomic research consultancy Capital Economics to carry out the research, estimating IDA’s economic cost at US$336.1 billion in 2025, including US$115.3 billion in reduced future lifetime earnings for a single-year cohort of affected children and US$220.8 billion in lost labor income for 480 million workers.
The company highlights that its global IronUp! program builds on more than four million screenings supported to date, while Danone aims to reach 14 million screenings by 2030.
“One of the challenges with iron deficiency anemia is that it can easily be missed. Many children affected do not show obvious symptoms, giving families little reason to suspect a problem or seek screening, particularly when this involves an invasive test,” notes professor Muhammad Yazid bin Jalaludin, senior consultant pediatric endocrinologist at the University Malaya Medical Centre in Malaysia.
“The IronUp! Checker provides a simple, non-invasive way to become more aware of potential risks and recognize when further advice or testing from a health care professional may be appropriate.”
The tool was previewed at the Paris Peace Forum Child Summit in France (Nov 10–11) as Danone’s contribution to the newly launched Action Hub for Children, a three-year multi-stakeholder platform for childhood well-being.
Call for collaboration
IDA has several causes, requiring a combined approach from governments, health care professionals, international organizations, scientists, NGOs, communities, and companies, notes Danone.
“Iron plays an essential role in children’s growth and development, yet iron deficiency anemia often goes undetected. No single organization can address a challenge of this scale alone,” comments Esser.
The company believes that working together across sectors can boost awareness and earlier risk recognition.
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