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Vitafoods Asia preview: Aker BioMarine unpacks APAC omega-3 longevity trends
Key takeaways
- Aker BioMarine is showcasing longevity, cognition, weight management, and heart health benefits of its omega-3s at next month’s Vitafoods Asia.
- The company will present its Superba Krill, Revervia, and Lysoveta omega-3s, along with its PL+ delivery technology based on marine phospholipids.
- Aker BioMarine’s APAC general manager says krill and algae oils can offer brands alternatives to Peruvian fish oil, which is under continued supply chain pressure.
Aker BioMarine highlights longevity, cognition, weight management, and heart health as trending health areas in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. At the Vitafoods Asia trade show in Bangkok, Thailand (Sept 2–4), the company will spotlight innovations in krill and algae omega-3s, supply chain resilience, and delivery technology.
Nutrition Insight discusses the APAC market for eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) omega-3s with Ross Norris, general manager of Asia-Pacific at Aker BioMarine.
“There are many consumer market trends currently shaping innovation and product development across the APAC region, and Aker BioMarine is well aligned with these developments,” Norris tells us.
“According to Innova Market Insights, 80% of APAC consumers pay attention to omega-3 in their diets. For us, this is crucial as Aker BioMarine’s marine ingredient portfolio is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of APAC consumers, especially in areas of healthy aging, cognitive performance, heart health, personalized nutrition, and weight management.”
He also cites the Innova Market Insights Overview in Supplements in Asia-Pacific (2026), which suggests that three in four consumers are concerned with healthy aging, demonstrating the importance of solutions that support long-term health and vitality.
Healthy aging with omegas
At Vitafoods Asia, Aker BioMarine will showcase its Superba Krill, Revervia, and Lysoveta omega-3s, along with its PL+ delivery technology based on marine phospholipids.
Norris details that Superba Krill helps the body stay strong, mobile, and resilient by addressing cellular and physical hallmarks of aging.
“Superba Krill delivers four essential cellular nutrients — phospholipids, omega-3s (EPA and DHA), choline, and astaxanthin — in the natural form your cell membranes are built from, laying a foundation for whole-body health. It also helps preserve muscle and joint function and supports metabolic health, all foundations for healthy aging.”
Referencing Innova Market Insights data, he adds: “Within this context of healthy aging, weight management is becoming an increasingly important concern, with 38% of APAC consumers admitting they have tried to manage their weight in the past 12 months.”
Moreover, Norris says that recent research shows that Superba Boost helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss, supporting consumers seeking a healthier, more sustainable approach to weight loss.
A study recently revealed that supplementation with Superba Boost Krill Oil, combined with an alternate-day fasting diet, helped to reduce the decline of fat-free (mainly muscle) mass and muscle strength, which is commonly associated with losing weight.
Heart health and cognition
Since omega-3s have “long been associated with cardiovascular wellness,” Norris notes that heart health is one of the most well-established areas for krill oil.
“Recent Innova Market Insights data shows that 45% of APAC consumers have used heart health supplements,” he indicates. “Superba Krill helps lower fasting triglycerides, raises the omega-3 index, and supplies essential choline and astaxanthin without raising low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.”
In the region, omega-3 fatty acids make up three of the four top ingredients in heart health supplements, according to Innova Market Insights.
Moreover, Norris says that cognitive health is a key focus in APAC, with 40% of consumers reporting that they have used a dietary supplement in the past 12 months to improve their focus. At the same time, he notes that consumers are linking mental well-being with healthy aging.
Earlier this year, clinical evidence demonstrated that Aker BioMarine’s Lysoveta ingredient enriches brain tissues by transporting EPA and DHA across the blood-brain barrier in a molecular form that the brain recognizes.
“Lysoveta is the first commercially available ingredient designed to transport essential nutrients directly into the brain, offering brands new opportunities to develop next-generation brain health solutions supporting memory, focus, mental agility, and healthy aging,” adds Norris.
He adds that APAC consumers are increasingly looking for personalized nutrition solutions where Aker BioMarine’s algae ingredient Revervia offers “one of the highest natural concentrations of DHA.”
The company’s Mercè Piñol, SVP of sales, Human Health Ingredients EMEA and LATAM, previously told us that Revervia appeals to health-conscious and plant-based consumers as a natural triglyceride and vegetarian option. It contains up to 60% DHA while Aker BioMarine notes it supports brain, eye, maternal, and fetal health.
Omega-3 supply chain pressure
Norris urges brands to build a strategy based on resilience, transparency, sustainability, and long-term growth amid ongoing pressure on omega-3 sources.
“As the consumer demand for EPA and DHA continues to rise, climate disruptions, competition for marine resources, and growing demand are simultaneously placing greater pressure on traditional omega-3 supply chains, and this can potentially affect sourcing in Asia.”
“Asia is a major hub for nutraceutical innovation, well-positioned to embrace greater sourcing diversity, making the conversation for alternative marine nutrition solutions more important than ever,” Norris adds.
He says that krill and algae oil can offer brands and manufacturers additional options to Peruvian fish oil, which is under continued stress. He adds that these alternatives can help strengthen supply resilience while meeting growing demand for high-quality EPA and DHA.
Addressing the supply issue, Aker BioMarine will host a seminar at Vitafoods Asia, “From risk to resilience: Rethinking your omega-3 sourcing strategy,” to take a closer look at this changing landscape.
Local market differences
Consumers across Asia are increasingly interested in targeted formulations backed by science, says Norris. However, he underscores that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to supplements.
“While capsules and softgels remain the preferred format for omega-3s, gummies, powders, and stick packs are becoming more mainstream, targeting those consumers seeking greater convenience.”
Since every region is unique, Aker BioMarine combines local teams with trusted distribution partners to understand and service the needs of consumers and brands, he adds.
“For example, in South Korea, there are strong opportunities around beauty, cognition, and active wellness. In Japan, consumers prefer smaller capsules, while in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, there is a need for halal certification.”
Delivery tech to boost bioavailability
Aker BioMarine will also showcase its PL+ delivery platform, which addresses absorption and solubility challenges to ensure consumers can receive the ingredients’ full health benefits. The platform is designed to enhance the absorption of nutrients that naturally have low bioavailability, such as curcumin, CoQ10, and other omega-3 sources.
“The bioavailability and absorption of some supplements like curcumin and CoQ10 are erratic due to poor solubility in the gastrointestinal tract,” Norris notes. “Therefore, many of these supplements end up being flushed out of the body without delivering their health benefits. PL+ helps make these nutrients easier to digest and absorb while delivering them more efficiently to the body’s cells.”
He explains that PL+ uses natural marine phospholipids (PLs) to enhance cellular nutrient uptake. “Since phospholipids are both water- and fat-soluble, they are highly effective at improving nutrient absorption.”
Additionally, Norris highlights PL+ Silymarin, a composition of krill oil phospholipids and silymarin — an extract from milk thistle widely used to support liver function, but one known for poor bioavailability and limited absorption.
He says that the composition’s bioavailability was evaluated by a multi-experiment study. It used a two-step sequential experimental design, measuring intestinal transport, overall absorption, peak blood levels, and uptake kinetics using in vitro and human clinical models.
“The research showed that PL+ Silymarin can enhance silybin absorption by up to 15 times compared with silymarin alone, offering brands a comprehensive approach to liver health.”
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