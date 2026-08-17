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InsideTracker adds blood data connector to Terra, analyzing nearly 120 biomarkers
Key takeaways
- InsideTracker has added a new feature to its B2B Terra platform, a blood data connector that analyzes nearly 120 biomarkers from diverse formats and electronic health records.
- The platform’s AI engine cross-references blood results with user data to provide personalized lifestyle, nutrition, and supplement advice.
- Terra functions as a white-label SaaS and API solution for corporate wellness programs, telehealth providers, and health apps to deliver personalized health guidance.
Health intelligence platform InsideTracker has upgraded its recently launched B2B platform, Terra, with a “near-universal” blood data connector. The update analyzes vital biological information from various sources and formats across nearly 120 human biomarkers for “hyper-personalized” wellness tracking.
The platform’s phased rollout has begun among InsideTracker’s business partners, with a full rollout to its consumer users over the coming weeks.
“Data shows nearly 70% of American adults had at least one blood test in the last year,” says Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker. “This trend provides an opportunity to meet members exactly where their data already lives.”
“By allowing users to leverage existing lab results and extracting even more insights from every panel, we can make science-backed insights immediate and frictionless for more consumers than ever.”
Analyzing unused bio-data
InsideTracker has built its business model around the analytics of blood, which it labels an essential source of biological personalization data. However, it notes that most of this information remains locked in static lab reports and isolated clinical networks.
For consumers and businesses, it says this fragmentation can add significant, engagement-limiting friction to preventive health. These can include redundant blood draws, delayed or non-actionable insights, and additional costs.
With the new feature, users can cross-analyze their biomarker results against their own behavioral, demographic, and phenotypic data, which creates a comprehensive picture of each consumer’s health.
Terra’s AI engine cross-references this profile against its database of curated, peer-reviewed clinical literature, instantly matching each user with evidence-based health advice across lifestyle, activity, nutrition, and supplementation.
Applications across services
Terra does not operate solely as a direct-to-consumer app, but also as a white-label software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Application Programming Interface (API) solution. Third-party health apps, corporate wellness programs, fitness platforms, and telehealth providers can integrate InsideTracker’s health recommendations into their own user experiences.
Sellam previously told Nutrition Insight that the company made a strategic switch from a B2C platform to a B2B model, offering its products as a module to companies wanting to make personalized recommendations to consumers. He explained that the model is a way to “scale consumer empowerment so that it can have a large impact on public health.”
InsideTracker details that its platform’s new blood data connector unlocks “trapped biological information” to expand access to the benefits of fully individualized preventive health guidance. Unlike standard platforms that rely on isolated, single-marker lookups, these custom blood panels will capture how biomarkers interact in combination.
According to the company, this results in a multi-dimensional view of each user’s biochemistry, facilitating prioritization of preventive health plans. Users of this feature can select tailored analyses from a panel of nearly 120 biomarkers, with insights backed by peer-reviewed evidence.
“By creating a source-independent, format-agnostic intelligence layer, companies will be able to translate fragmented biological data into evidence-based, individualized health journeys in real time,” says Sellam.
“This creates a scalable way to drive deep member engagement without the operational burden of managing clinical infrastructure or scientific curation.”
Flexible data reports
Users can receive their blood data in any print or digital format. In addition to document- and file-based uploads, the new blood data connector will also port in labs stored in electronic medical records through the established interoperability standards of Health Level Seven, such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources.
InsideTracker says that all its transfers will be protected by cybersecurity that adheres to the compliance frameworks of System and Organization Controls 2 and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
“Ultimately, our goal is to make deep personalization easy for business partners and effortless for consumers,” says Renée Deehan, Ph.D., SVP of Science and AI at InsideTracker.
“Enterprises in particular need a low-lift, secure, and scientifically validated path to deliver personalized health insights grounded in gold-standard research. These enhancements make it simple to process complex, multi-modal data and immediately output evidence-based guidance.”
“No matter which specific biomarkers are most relevant to a partner’s brand or audience, our platform makes it easier to translate that data into real-world, health-enhancing advice,” she concludes.
As personalized nutrition becomes more common in health care, the American Nutrition Association has called for the wider use of evidence-based biomarkers to manage chronic diseases.
The organization recently highlighted the potential of a new real-time biomarker test for metabolic health based on a blood sample drawn from a finger prick.
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