Next in omega-3s: Algae-based sources ride wave of new delivery tech
Key takeaways
- Algae-based omega-3s are rapidly advancing as potent, sustainable alternatives to fish oil, offering bioequivalent EPA/DHA benefits without environmental trade-offs.
- New technologies — from enhanced absorption platforms to improved softgel stability — are driving a new era of more effective, consumer-friendly supplements.
- Expanding scientific research is broadening omega-3’s value from heart health to cognitive performance, muscle preservation, sports recovery, and healthy aging.
Industry experts highlight the potential of algae-based oils to meet the growing demand for omega-3 supplements for heart health and beyond. They note these sources of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) offer a sustainable alternative to fish oils, with identical health benefits.
Nutrition Insight catches up with dsm-firmenich, Aker BioMarine, GC Rieber VivoMega, and Gelita to explore sustainable sources, scientific evidence on additional benefits, and the importance of technologies to enhance supplements’ performance.
“The market evolution toward sustainable, specialized solutions addresses two key trends: the shift from reactive to proactive health management, and the growing demand for plant-based alternatives,” says Brent MacDonald, director of Global Business Development in Algal Lipids at dsm-firmenich.
“Critically, DHA and EPA no longer need to come at a cost to marine ecosystems, as algal omega-3 oils offer an alternative to fish oil that is more sustainable, potent, and enjoyable to consume.”
In addition, MacDonald says that research shows algal-sourced DHA and EPA provide “bioequivalent benefits” to fish-based sources. He notes that dsm-firmenich is supporting a transition toward potent plant-based omegas through an expanded portfolio, ensuring consumers can make sustainable choices without compromising on supplement efficiency or efficacy.
“This includes the introduction of life’s Omega O3020 — the first algal omega-3 with fish oil’s natural 1.5:1 EPA/DHA ratio but twice the potency — enabling brands to upgrade seamlessly from fish oil to more potent, sustainable solutions.”
Plant-based innovations
Mercè Piñol, SVP of sales of Human Health Ingredients EMEA and LATAM at Aker BioMarine, also notes that algae-based omega-3s are gaining traction in the market.
“Revervia, Aker BioMarine’s latest innovation, meets this demand with a sustainable, high-quality, plant-based omega-3 ingredient. Naturally rich in DHA — up to 60%, the highest from algae — it offers effective supplementation without molecular processing.”
“As a natural triglyceride and vegetarian option, Revervia appeals to health-conscious and plant-based consumers, expanding access to omega-3s in underserved markets,” she adds.
Simon Riise, director of Business Development at GC Rieber VivoMega, says that algae oil’s quality and sensory properties enable applications beyond softgels.
“We see algae oil as the best alternative to fish oil, considering its potency, quality, and ability to produce high-grade omega-3 concentrates for human consumption. Currently, the algae market for supplements is in its infancy, where both technology and cost developments are needed to drive volumes in the mass market.”
Riise adds: “It’s easy to get confused in the omega-3 market, but we think it’s important to keep in mind that the EPA and DHA omega-3s are exactly the same in fish and algae — the difference lies in the raw material, with algae sitting lower in the food chain, making it a cleaner and more sustainable source compared to fish oil.”
Fish oil supplies
Despite these innovations in plant-based solutions, Riise says that fish oil remains the most important source of omega-3. “We don’t expect this to change significantly in the short to mid-term.”
He notes that the omega-3 ingredient industry is relatively young, with “huge untapped potential” across markets. “Looking at the global supply side, there are still many regions and sources that are not utilized due to a lack of acknowledged certifications or quality.”
“Although lead times on such developments could be tedious, there is great potential in working closely with new regions and producers to not only advocate for the need for globally acknowledged industry certifications, but also enhanced quality of the raw material, something that is also important from a sustainability perspective, taking better care of a natural raw material.”
Kristi Ekrann Aarak, technical business development manager at GC Rieber VivoMega, adds that maintaining this strong focus on quality, sustainability, and transparency will be essential in the future.
“The omega-3 industry has shown resilience even during periods of supply disruption, which underlines the robustness of its value proposition. Continued innovation — across sourcing, production, and application — will be key to ensuring responsible growth in the years to come.”
Exploring new health benefits
Jessica Pfoehler, senior expert Global Category Management Pharma & CP Innovation at Gelita, says recent scientific breakthroughs are driving strong growth in the omega-3 supplement market.
“Once primarily linked to heart health, omega-3 fatty acids are now associated with a broader range of benefits, including slowing biological aging, improved cognitive function, and cancer prevention support.”
“Also, omega-3s are gaining recognition in the field of sports nutrition, where they show promising potential for targeted applications such as enhancing athletic performance, aiding recovery, and reducing the risk of injury.”
Ekrann Aarak adds that a growing body of scientific research also supports the benefits of EPA and DHA fatty acids in vision, inflammation, mental well-being, and early life development.
“This sustained focus from the scientific community reinforces the relevance of omega-3s in modern nutrition and helps explain the continued demand in many regions. The strong foundation of documented health effects provides confidence to both consumers and professionals, and supports ongoing product development in a number of application areas.”
Piñol from Aker BioMarine adds another health area where omega-3s can benefit — muscle health during weight loss.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic — has brought increased attention to the risks of rapid weight loss, particularly the loss of skeletal muscle. Muscle loss can compromise metabolic health, physical function, and long-term weight control.”“The growing popularity of weight-loss strategies — from calorie restriction to
“As a result, interest is rising in companion products that help offset these effects. Omega-3 fatty acids, especially from marine sources like krill oil, show strong potential. Emerging research suggests krill oil may support body composition and preserve muscle mass and strength during weight loss.”
Supplement efficacy advances
Piñol says that technology is part of the engine powering innovation in omegas, enabling companies to “push the boundaries of what’s possible in supplement development.”
She highlights Aker BioMarine’s PL+ Technology, a delivery platform designed to optimize the cellular uptake and absorption of ingredients with typically lower bioavailability.
“By leveraging natural marine phospholipids (PLs), this technology enhances ingredient uptake by up to 25 times, making it a game-changer for both product performance and consumer outcomes. This scientific advancement has already gained commercial traction in the US and Europe, and we’re excited to see its continued momentum.”
“A recent clinical study showed that a new krill oil-based formula (PL+ EPA/DHA), developed using Aker BioMarine’s PL+ Technology, greatly improves how well the body absorbs omega-3s (EPA and DHA),” Piñol adds. “In a small trial with 12 healthy adults, this formula led to 10.5 times better absorption after 12 hours compared to regular concentrated fish oil, especially when taken with a low-fat diet.”
Pfoehler highlights how technology can help overcome formulation challenges connected with krill oil in softgels. She says the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s 2024 market report highlights krill oil as the fastest-growing source of omega-3.
However, in softgels, she notes that krill oil has a high tendency to leak out, is susceptible to oxidation, and offers limited water solubility.
“As a result, here at Gelita we have developed the specialized gelatin solution Easyseal designed to improve seam formation, increase seam thickness, and enhance overall capsule stability,” details Pfoehler. “This pharmaceutical-grade gelatin helps make softgel capsules more resilient to physical stress during production and packaging, and enables a significant reduction in leakers.”
Stabilizing and refining tech
Riise from GC Rieber VivoMega also believes that technology will continue to play a crucial role in the omega-3 industry.
“Our raw materials are naturally derived, which also means that it will vary from region, season, fish species, catch area, batch produced, etc,” he details. “Therefore, we require not only advanced technology but also in-depth knowledge of a broad range of raw materials and how to optimally apply technology to utilize them effectively at all times.”
In addition, Riise observes that leveraging technology to optimize production through automation and becoming more data-driven are important developments.
“Implementation and ability to leverage Industrial AI are driving innovation and advancements in efficiency, quality, and sustainability across operations. It allows for optimized energy consumption, enhanced maintenance routines, and reduced downtime, among others.”
MacDonald at dsm-firmenich adds that specific refining techniques are essential in the industry to remove man-made pollutants in marine ecosystems that accumulate in marine animals. He says that dsm-firmenich employs such technologies to ensure its oils “meet and exceed global regulatory requirements.”
“Our full control of the production process means we don’t face many of the traditional challenges associated with sourcing fish oil, and controlled fermentation eliminates contamination risks entirely.”
He also highlights the company’s powder technology, which enables higher omega-3 loading while addressing stability and palatability challenges.
“Omega-3s pose stability challenges in popular formats like gummies, with organoleptic issues limiting most existing products to less than 100 mg EPA+DHA per serving,” he details. “But our life’s Omega O33-P100 powder offers significantly higher loading — over 400 mg of EPA+DHA in a two-piece gummy serving.”