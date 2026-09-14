Viome launches AI microbiome tracker for personalized gut health in Japan
Key takeaways
- Viome Life Sciences has partnered with Ezaki Glico to launch Japan’s first personalized health service based on gut bacteria mRNA analysis.
- The system evaluates microbial activity to generate 26 health scores and tailored nutrition guidance paired with personal consultations.
- Glico aims to reach 50,000 customers by 2030 as Viome uses the partnership to expand its international presence and refine its precision AI models.
US-based precision health company Viome Life Sciences, specializing in diagnostic testing and personalized nutrition recommendations, has partnered with Japanese food company Ezaki Glico to launch its mRNA Health Tracker. The platform is marketed as Japan’s first personalized health service built on gut bacteria mRNA analysis.
The screening system uses Viome’s gut bacteria mRNA testing kits to collect microbiome data to reveal how a person’s gut is functioning. According to Viome, this reveals not just which bacteria are present, but how active they are.
The system translates its results into 26 personalized health scores and food recommendations. Glico’s personal advisors then guide each customer toward foods, meal sets, and supplements suited to their biology in a personal consultation, with the aim of supporting healthier habits over time.
“For decades, people have been told to eat ‘healthy’ food without anyone asking what that actually means for their body. Ezaki Glico has spent a century earning the trust of Japanese households by taking nutrition seriously,” says Naveen Jain, founder and CEO of Viome.
“Now, we’re combining that trust with science to show each person what truly suits them. This is what it looks like when precision health intelligence meets a partner who already understands food as medicine.”
Glico plans to roll out this service to 50,000 customers by 2030, with a focus on test distribution and data collection for health-conscious customer cohorts this year.
Translating biological data
Viome highlights its collaboration with Glico as its first international application of its partnership model, which is designed to pair Viome’s precision health intelligence platform with companies that have complementary capabilities.
Under this model, Viome supplies the technology and infrastructure behind the personalized health experience, testing kit logistics, RNA analysis, and proprietary AI models.
Partners bring their own strengths, such as product formulation, distribution, and additional consumer guidance. Working together, the companies translate individual biological data into “actionable products and services that improve public health on the personal level.”
The platform is designed to improve with longer-term use, which improves the accuracy of the model and refines health scores in aggregate, as customers act on their recommendations and return for retesting.
Viome says that its Glico partnership also demonstrates how its platform can be adapted to local markets while maintaining its underlying technology and intelligence layer.
“As more individuals test, act on recommendations, and retest, the resulting data helps refine Viome’s models to improve the precision of the technology, a dynamic Viome expects to compound as it brings the same partnership approach to additional partners in new markets and categories,” the company details.
Growing global footprint
Launching the mRNA Health Tracker in Japan ties in with Viome’s expanding international footprint, as the company highlights global growth in personalized, science-based approaches to nutrition and gut health.
With Viome Life Sciences’ proprietary AI models and RNA sequencing technology, exclusively licensed from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, the company offers diagnostic tests and personalized nutrition plans to help individuals understand and improve their health.
In other recent developments in personalized nutrition guidance, metabolic health provider Nourish launched its Nourish Labs program, which offers patients free cardiometabolic lab testing that integrates directly into ongoing care. National lab partners translate this blood work into a personalized plan patients can understand, take action on, and sustain.
Meanwhile, a new Plug and Play report found that the next wave of microbiome solutions is pairing AI and big data.
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