Gelagen unveils collagen, peptide & vitamin beauty gummy for skin health
Key takeaways
- Gelagen launched an ingestible beauty gummy containing collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and grape seed extract to support skin health and wellness.
- The supplement is designed to complement daily lifestyle habits like hydration, balanced nutrition, sleep, and sun protection rather than replace topical skin care products.
- The release reflects a growing industry trend toward convenient gummy supplements, positioned as an alternative to capsules and tablets.
Gelagen has launched a multi-ingredient beauty gummy supplement blending several nutritional and botanical ingredients that are commonly associated with skin and nutritional wellness. The formulation features collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and grape seed extract.
The beauty and vitamin gummy company selected each ingredient for its specific nutritional and biological profile. Vitamin C, for instance, is an essential nutrient in collagen formation.
Meanwhile, collagen peptides provide protein components, and grape seed extract contains naturally occurring polyphenolic compounds.
“The introduction of Gelagen reflects a broader category of consumer products centered on the relationship between nutrition and personal wellness,” details the company.
“Skin-focused supplements occupy a different category from topical skin care products. Rather than being applied directly to the skin, dietary supplements are consumed and become part of an individual’s overall nutritional intake.”
Gummy beauty formula
Gelagen comes in gummy supplements, which remain a popular alternative to traditional tablets or capsules. According to the company’s website, a bottle contains 60 gummies, with the product intended for adults.
Collagen peptides in the formulation are a structural protein found throughout the body and are associated with connective tissues, including skin. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid is widely recognized for its ability to bind water and is used in a range of cosmetic and personal-care formulations.
The product includes vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient with several established biological functions. In addition to its involvement in normal collagen formation, it contributes to normal antioxidant activity.
The fourth featured ingredient is grape seed extract, which provides antioxidant properties.
Gelagen states that its supplement is intended to complement broader habits such as balanced nutrition, hydration, sleep, and sun protection.
Gummies in the spotlight
The gummy format is part of a wider development in the supplement industry, where manufacturers offer nutritional products in convenient formats to cater to time-starved consumers.
This month, Nourished, a personalized nutrition brand, unveiled Sleep Pro. The gummy is a sleep support solution that is the first UK consumer product to feature PeptiSleep, a plant-derived peptide identified using Nuritas’ AI-powered peptide discovery platform.
Nourished’s patented 3D printing technology allows up to seven active ingredients to be combined into one layered gummy stack.
In other launches, TopGum Industries introduced five new gummy concepts designed to address cognition and eye health. The concepts include a focus gummy to support concentration and long-term cognitive wellness, and a mango gummy that targets eye care with carotenoids.
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