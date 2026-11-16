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Webinar preview: Valio on turning infant nutrition science into market success
Key takeaways
- Valio’s free webinar on November 24 will explore how the infant nutrition market is shifting from volume to value, driven by declining birth rates and premiumization.
- The industry is moving from single ingredients toward holistic formulas inspired by human milk, using ingredients such as HMOs and MFGM.
- A case study will cover Valio’s end-to-end partnership with Detechbio in Vietnam, which took the Vallac Mama and Kids range from idea to launch.
Valio will explore the future of infant nutrition by reflecting on current market developments and how the company’s partnership with Detechbio in Vietnam took a product range from concept to launch in the country.
The free webinar, “The future of infant nutrition: From science to success,” takes place on November 24, 2026, at 9:00 CET (8:00 UTC) and is open for registration.
“We want attendees to leave with a clearer picture of what is changing in infant nutrition and which developments are worth paying attention to now,” Sinikka Saikkonen, senior business development manager at Valio, tells Nutrition Insight.
“We will connect the latest market and science trends with the practical realities of bringing new products to market. The Detechbio case shows what that journey can look like in practice. Hopefully, the session will help manufacturers identify relevant opportunities for their own portfolios and think about what it takes to turn them into real products.”
Forces shaping infant nutrition
According to Valio, infant nutrition is shifting from volume to value, with premiumization changing what parents expect from formula.
“The shift toward value we are seeing happens mainly because of declining birth rates in many regions. Growth is increasingly driven by premiumization, personalized nutrition, and more specialized solutions for different nutritional needs,” explains Saikkonen.
“At the same time, consumers’ expectations go well beyond nutritional composition alone: quality, safety, scientific credibility, and trusted origin all matter. Premiumization is therefore not simply about adding more ingredients but about creating products with a clear rationale and meaningful added value. This creates opportunities to differentiate through both science and the quality behind the product,” says Saikkonen.
Closer to breast milk
Saikkonen is excited by the industry shift from looking at individual ingredients toward more holistic formulas.
“Research into human milk is helping us better understand components such as human milk oligosaccharides and milk fat globule membrane, as well as the links between nutrition, the gut microbiome, immunity, and brain development,” she says.
“Many of these ingredients are already being used in infant nutrition products today, so this is not only future science. What is developing rapidly is our understanding of how different components work together and how formulas can better reflect the composition and functionality of human milk.”
High standards for infants
Because infant nutrition is a highly demanding category in food manufacturing, Saikkonen stresses that there is little room for compromise on safety and quality.
“Parents want confidence in where products and ingredients come from and in the science behind them. That makes traceability, strong quality management, and transparent documentation increasingly important throughout the supply chain.”
“Manufacturers need to be able to show not only what a formula contains, but also how it has been developed, sourced, and produced. Clear and credible communication can then help make that work visible and build trust with the most important stakeholder of all: parents.”
Partnership with Detechbio
The webinar will also discuss Valio’s partnership with Detechbio in Vietnam.
“An end-to-end partnership means supporting the customer throughout the journey, rather than only supplying a product or ingredient. With Detechbio, we worked together on nutritional targets, formulations, and the requirements of the Vietnamese market, followed by pilot production, documentation, regulatory support, and production,” says Saikkonen.
“Open collaboration and trust between the teams were just as important as the technical expertise. That sense of mutual trust was built, for example, in Detechbio’s visits to our infant nutrition factory and a Valio dairy farm in Finland.”
She highlights how the partnership combined Detechbio’s local market understanding with Valio’s nutrition science, production capabilities, and original equipment manufacturing expertise.
Saikkonen says that this combination was the factor that helped Valio take Detechbio’s Vallac Mama and Kids range — produced by Valio — from an initial idea to market launch.
“We’re happy to say that the results were great: within two weeks of launch, Detechbio reported reaching 40 distributors and 300 key retail locations in Vietnam,” she concludes.
Upcoming webinars
Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
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The future of infant nutrition: From science to success
Valio
From tiny guts to big impact: the powerful potential of probiotics in children’s health
Novonesis