UK government reform presents first update in a decade to school food standards
Key takeaways
- The UK government is updating its school food standards, making nutritionally balanced meals mandatory in state-funded schools.
- The updated guidance is expected to come into effect from September 2027 and is currently pending parliamentary approval.
- The menus are developed by nutrition experts and aim to tackle childhood obesity, improve access to healthy meals, and support families amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.
The UK government has announced reforms that it calls “the biggest overhaul of school food in a generation,” as healthier school lunch menus will reach millions of children across the country. The school food standards have received their first update in over a decade, and will include more fresh fruits and vegetables and other high-fiber foods in school meals, while limiting fats and sugar.
The reform will make it mandatory for state-funded schools to offer nutritionally balanced meals that will help children stay focused and energized to learn throughout the day.
The standards aim to ensure all children, regardless of the income of their households, can access healthy, nutritious meals and benefit from the same high standards.
The government reports that one third of the UK’s primary school children are currently overweight or obese, and tooth decay remains the main cause of hospital admissions among children aged five to nine.
Dr. Helen Stewart, officer for Health Improvement at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, UK, stresses that childhood nutrition has never been more important.
“Our State of Child Health report highlights rising rates of childhood obesity, particularly among children in the most deprived communities, who are more likely to rely on school meals. These changes are a welcome and long-overdue step toward ensuring all children have access to healthier food throughout the school day, helping to establish healthy habits that can last a lifetime.”
“They also demonstrate the value of close collaboration between the health and education sectors in improving outcomes for children and giving every child the best possible start in life.”
Mandatory compliance
The UK government notes that all state-funded schools are legally required to comply with the school food standards.
The new standards are still awaiting parliament approval, but are expected to come into effect from September 2027, with the latest updated dietary recommendations from the government.
“Legislation is expected later in the autumn term, and we will revise and publish updated guidance for schools and caterers in due course,” states the government.
The menus include meals such as lasagne, curries, and stir-fry. These meals were developed by nutritionists and public health experts, while also being supported by campaigners, charities, and nutritional experts.
The new school food standards have already been rigorously tested with schools, caterers, and sample menus to ensure accessibility — that the schools are able to provide the meals — and that the children also enjoy them.
Cost of living crisis
The government points out that the reform is a move to help families with the cost of living crisis, and that three million UK children are eligible for free school meals. Additionally, thousands of children qualify for free breakfast clubs, it notes.
Parents were advised on what changes they see necessary in schools to tackle this problem, whereas 36% wanted more fruit and vegetables, 38% wanted limits on fatty foods, and 33% wanted less sugar in foods and drinks.
“These are once-in-a-generation changes that will transform school food for children across the country,” comments Lucy Powell, education secretary at the UK government.
“From our historic expansion of free school meals to the rollout of free breakfast clubs and new school food standards, we are making sure that every child has access to the healthy meals we know children need to learn, grow, and succeed.”
Powell stresses that no child should spend the school day hungry, and no family should have to struggle to put food on the table.
“This is what change looks like: healthier food, fuller stomachs, and a fairer start for every child,” she concludes.
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