SuanNutra unveils climate-adaptive lemon verbena cultivation project in Spain
Key takeaways
- SuanNutra unveils its collaborative lemon verbena cultivation project in Valencia, Spain, to strengthen sustainable botanical sourcing for nutrition applications.
- The company puts climate-adaptive farming practices at the forefront.
- SuanNutra oversees the full process from cultivation and extraction to standardization and quality control, aiming to deliver consistent quality lemon verbena extracts for its ingredients.
SuanNutra has unveiled a sustainable approach to cultivating lemon verbena extract in Valencia, Spain. In a new project, the company collaborates with local parties to keep climate adaptation top of mind while harvesting this bioactive botanical for nutrition solutions.
Lemon verbena is native to South America, and due to its lemon fragrance, it has become popular in culinary applications and home remedies, says the company. It has been used traditionally in the ancient Inca culture for digestive aid and bronchitis.
SuanNutra says science has demonstrated lemon verbena extract to have a profile rich in bioactive compounds, flavonoids, essential oils, triterpenes, vitamins, and minerals.
“This project opens a new chapter in growing and cultivating lemon verbena. Lemon verbena is the secret ingredient of some of our branded ingredients such as Metabolaid, RelaxPLX, and Elissara,” says Jaime Durán Sanz, chief business officer for SuanNutra.
“Growing it locally with full control from planting to final product reinforces our commitment to responsible botanical sourcing.”
Taking climate into account
At the core of the project is climate adaptation. The company explains that Spain holds a strong potential for lemon verbena cultivation, but choosing the right agricultural model is crucial.
“To support resilience, we have diversified cultivation across different farms and microclimates within the Valencia region,” notes Durán Sanz.
“This reduces reliance on a single location and gives us more flexibility across growing seasons. We have also implemented agronomic practices such as drip irrigation and soil-covering techniques to support water efficiency and help preserve soil moisture. In addition, we collaborate with specialized nurseries to ensure that plants arrive in the field in optimal condition.”
SuanNutra’s technical and quality teams collaborate with local growers, agronomists, and specialized nurseries, bringing different expertise to the project. It explains that the company’s internal teams oversee the process from a technical and quality view, the farmers manage the fields, the agronomists guide cultivation practices, and the nurseries support the plant’s propagation and quality.
Stephanie Guillén-Díaz, chief commercial officer at SuanNutra, says: “This multidisciplinary approach is what makes the project stronger. It connects agricultural knowledge with SuanNutra’s expertise in botanical ingredients and clinical innovation.”
A sustainable process
Lemon verbena is grown in line with defined agricultural protocols and harvested at a time to achieve its peak botanical profile, says SuanNutra.
When harvested, the leaves are dried before moving into extraction and standardization for the active compounds. The company gently processes the leaves to preserve their phytochemical integrity to protect the value built up over the years of cultivation.
Finally, the extract is tested to ensure the product meets the strict specifications with the company’s science-backed ingredients.
“What makes this process unique is our involvement from the agricultural stage and the level of integration,” says Guillén-Díaz. “We are connecting cultivation, technical supervision, extraction, standardization, and quality control into one coordinated model. For customers, this means greater confidence in our products.”
“They are not only receiving a botanical extract; they are receiving an ingredient backed by a controlled origin, a defined process, and a consistent quality profile.”
Monteloeder by SuanNutra will showcase its supplements featuring lemon verbena, such as Elissara and Nutroxsun, at this year’s SupplySide Global held on October 28–30 in Las Vegas, US.
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