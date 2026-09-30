Bactolife enters US with Helm Binding Proteins via Healthgevity partnership
Key takeaways
- Bactolife has launched its Helm Binding Proteins in the US, which are included in Healthgevity’s Gutgevity supplement.
- The precision-fermented Helm Binding Proteins are designed to complement biotics, to support everyday gut health and a balanced microbiome.
- The partnership follows earlier collaborations with AceBiome and a €30 million Series B investment in January 2026.
Bactolife has launched its first commercial product in the US, Helm Binding Proteins. The company says these precision-fermented ingredients represent a new class of bioactives for gut health in a growing proactive health and wellness market.
The Danish company is collaborating with Healthgevity, which has incorporated Helm IgG Binding Protein LT into its Gutgevity supplement as part of a six-mechanism approach to a healthy and balanced gut ecosystem.
Safety assessments, genotoxicity studies, and an allergenicity assessment published in the Journal of Applied Toxicology in 2025 demonstrated the safety of the immunoglobulin G (IgG) binding protein LT (a construct of two antibody protein sequences).
Helm Binding Proteins are designed to bind and neutralize unhealthy compounds in the gut to support the microbiome. Bactolife says they complement products such as probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics.
“Going beyond biotics does not mean replacing them,” says Sebastian Søderberg, CEO of Bactolife. “Binding Proteins are designed to complement existing microbiome-focused solutions while addressing a different part of the gut health equation.”
Complementing biotics
Rather than introducing new beneficial microbes or supporting bacteria in the gut, binding proteins are designed to support everyday gut health, including gut balance, barrier integrity, and microbiome stability, according to Bactolife.
The company says its approach follows a “seed, feed, and defend” framework for gut health by introducing beneficial microbes and supporting the environment these need to thrive.
affinity and specificity, enabling the company to target specific actions. In January 2026, the company raised more than €30 million (US$34 million) in its Series B investment round to commercialize its ingredients and advance global human clinical studies.The Bactolife team told Nutrition Insight that it designed its binding proteins to have a high
“It’s a passive immunity layer that can be incorporated into the daily diet — through supplements, foods, or beverages — to help shield the gut and protect beneficial microbes and healthy cells from disruption by harmful compounds many of us encounter daily,” said Sandra Wingaard Thrane, Bactolife CSO and co-founder, earlier this year.
The company notes that binding proteins’ stability, low inclusion rates, and versatility are designed to enable their use across multiple product formats, creating opportunities for brands and ingredient innovators seeking new approaches to gut health.
“We believe the next evolution of gut health will extend beyond pre-, pro-, and postbiotics,” adds Søderberg. “With Helm Binding Proteins, we are adding a new dimension — proactive resilience — to help create a more complete approach to proactive gut health.”
Bactolife will showcase its technology at the SupplySide Global trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 28–30).
Gut health innovations
Healthgevity is Bactolife’s first US commercial brand partner in the health care practitioner channel. The partnership provides an early example of how binding proteins can be applied in consumer health products, notes Bactolife.
“At Healthgevity, we believe the next generation of gut health requires looking beyond traditional approaches and addressing the microbiome as an interconnected ecosystem,” says Michael Antonelli, founder and CEO of Healthgevity.
“Our partnership with Bactolife gives health care practitioners access to a new mechanism through Helm Binding Proteins. By incorporating this technology into Gutgevity, we’re adding an additional layer of gut health support designed to nourish a healthier, more resilient gut environment.”
According to Healthgevity, Gutgevity uses six complementary mechanisms to support the intestinal environment, microbial metabolism, barrier integrity, immune communication, regenerative signaling, and bacterial-fungal balance.
The company includes Helm IgG Binding Protein LT for “targeted microbial metabolite binding and barrier support.”
In other partnerships early 2026, Bactolife entered into a Joint Development Agreement with AceBiome to explore novel ingredients and expand their presence in global health markets. The companies noted that they would collaborate on gut health research.
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