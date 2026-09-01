From scalp to strand: New research backs Monteloeder’s botanical hair follicle growth supplement
Key takeaways
- Monteloeder’s botanical supplement Elissara uses four polyphenol-rich extracts to target hair growth and scalp health.
- Preclinical findings show the formula boosts human dermal papilla cell proliferation 2.5 times while protecting against UV and pollution.
- A study of 66 women taking the daily supplement showed improved scalp hydration and reported stronger, healthier hair.
New research being exhibited at Vitafoods Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand (Sep 2–4) supports that Monteloeder’s nutricosmetic Elissara exhibits multifactorial activity associated with healthy hair growth and hair follicle function.
Sourced from four botanicals, the polyphenol-enriched ingredient demonstrated support of hair follicle function and hair resilience.
“Consumers are increasingly concerned about their hair’s appearance and are seeking natural, science-backed solutions that support hair vitality,” says Mariana Ortega, science marketing manager for SuanNutra.
“Supplement brands are responding to the growing demand for hair health solutions. The category is evolving from multivitamins targeting hair, skin, and nails toward more advanced, targeted products. We empower supplement brands with a complete beauty-from-within toolkit, enabling them to develop next-generation solutions that complement consumers’ healthy lifestyles and go beyond topical care.”
Bioactive fingerprint
Elissara is a proprietary blend of four herbs formulated to work together to support scalp health for more vibrant and healthier-looking hair. It includes standardized extracts of lemon verbena (Lippia citriodora), olive leaf (Olea europaea), Japanese pagoda tree (Styphnolobium japonicum), and rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis).
The formula contains synergistic bioactive compounds, including verbascoside, oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, quercetin, and rosemary-derived diterpenes (carnosol and carnosic acid).
Together, these phenolic compounds offer a broad spectrum of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity.
“Elissara is a great example of Visible Radiance, our branded beauty-from-within line. “This science-driven platform is designed as a ‘plug-in’ line for beauty brands,” says Ortega.
Root of hair growth
Elissara is backed by two clinical trials demonstrating its positive impact on scalp condition and the hair’s appearance. Available in a daily dose of 250 mg, it comes in various formats, including tablets, capsules, or softgels.
Biomolecules, the recent three-pronged trial involved laboratory assessments of human dermal papilla cells and scalp tissue samples exposed to environmental stressors such as pollution and UV light.Published in the journal
The findings reveal that Elissara influenced multiple biological pathways associated with healthy follicle function and the hair growth cycle. In human dermal papilla cells, researchers found that Elissara boosted cell proliferation to approximately 2.5 times that of untreated controls.
The ingredient also increased collagen and signaling proteins associated with healthy hair-follicle function, including markers involved in cell proliferation, structural support, and follicular signaling in human scalp explants.
Moreover, evidence shows that Elissara helped preserve growth-signaling IGF-1 protein levels important for hair-follicle development under environmental stress, as well as reduce markers of oxidative damage, in scalp tissue exposed to PM2.5 pollution and UVA-induced environmental stress.
Protection from pollution
Monteloeder highlights that hair growth and follicular function are complex, shaped by genetics, hormonal changes, and inflammation, alongside a mix of lifestyle and environmental factors.
It details that androgens, specifically dihydrotestosterone (DHT), are known to contribute to shortening the anagen (growth) phase and shrinking hair follicles. Additionally, declining estrogen levels in women, particularly during menopause, may lead to hair thinning.
Preclinical research revealed that Elissara may help support a healthier hormonal environment around the hair follicle by modulating pathways linked to DHT, highlights the company.
“Rather than relying on a single pathway, Elissara combines four standardized, polyphenol-rich botanicals selected to provide complementary biological activity,” comments Daniel González-Hedström, PhD, R&D director at SuanNutra.
“The findings of this preclinical trial provide new insights into its pathways of action and help us understand how the composition may support healthy follicular function. The next step is to investigate whether these mechanistic findings translate into measurable hair benefits in a clinical setting.”
Elissara was previously marketed under the name Zeropollution. “Elissara was initially developed as a natural inner beauty botanical formula to support the skin against pollution and UV exposure,” says González-Hedström.
The solution later exhibited scalp health benefits in a clinical study involving 66 women, where daily oral supplementation significantly improved scalp moisturization and hydration, and reduced sebum levels and scalp redness.
“The benefits were also reflected in participants’ self-assessments, with almost 79% reporting healthier-looking hair and 76% noting enhanced shine,” details González-Hedström. “Close to 80% of them reported that their hair felt stronger. This is what inspired us to further explore its potential in supporting hair growth.”
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