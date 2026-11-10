Stratum Nutrition targets Taiwan’s super-aged market with Toong Yeuan distribution deal
Key takeaways
- Stratum Nutrition partners with Toong Yeuan Enterprise to expand the distribution of its health ingredients across Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.
- The agreement expands access in Taiwan to three ingredients: NEM for joint mobility, Ovolux for skin and hair health, and SageXtra for cognitive performance.
- The partnership targets Taiwan’s super-aged society, where Toong Yeuan Enterprise says consumer interest is growing for mobility, beauty-from-within, and mental sharpness products.
Stratum Nutrition has partnered with Toong Yeuan Enterprise to grow its distribution footprint in Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. The new agreement expands local market access to eggshell membrane ingredients natural eggshell membrane (NEM) and Ovolux for joint health and beauty-from-within, respectively. It also covers the company’s sage extract SageXtra for cognitive function and focus.
The agreement was formally signed in early September during Vitafoods Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, between Luisa Chang, president of Toong Yeuan Enterprise, and Chris Haynes, senior director of global sales at Stratum Nutrition.
“As Taiwan has become a super-aged society, consumers are paying closer attention to mobility, appearance, and mental sharpness, and they expect the products they choose to be backed by solid clinical research,” says Chang.
“Stratum Nutrition’s portfolio addresses joint health, beauty-from-within, and cognitive wellness, which are exactly the categories our manufacturing and brand partners have been asking for.”
Haynes agrees that Taiwan is a growing market with a keen consumer base that expects the highest quality and robustly studied ingredients to support their health.
“We believe our ingredients can help support the evolving health needs of consumers throughout Taiwan. This partnership represents another important step in making our research-backed ingredient technologies available to more brands and consumers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”
Eggshell membrane for mobility and beauty
Stratum Nutrition’s NEM is a clinically studied, multi-collagen eggshell membrane ingredient designed to support joint comfort, flexibility, and mobility. The ingredient is supported by company-sponsored human clinical research, including a randomized controlled trial evaluating a 500 mg once-daily serving in a population of 60 healthy postmenopausal women undergoing a standardized exercise protocol.
In this trial, the ingredient significantly reduced post-exercise recovery stiffness compared with placebo, with the first significant difference appearing on day four.
Meanwhile, Stratum Nutrition’s Ovolux is an oral eggshell membrane ingredient evaluated for beauty-from-within applications. Its efficacy was assessed in a company-sponsored, 12-week, single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 63 healthy men and women aged 35 to 66.
In the study, daily supplementation with 400 mg of Ovolux powder (delivering 300 mg of active eggshell membrane) produced statistically significant improvements in skin elasticity in the temple area of the face compared with placebo at both six weeks and 12 weeks. Researchers also recorded objective improvements in skin firmness, viscoelasticity, and hydration, alongside participant-reported improvements in skin appearance, texture, and hair health.
In June 2026, Health Canada authorized Ovolux for multiple skin health claims including to “improve, increase, and support skin hydration, elasticity, firmness, and health.”
Sage extract for cognition support
Catering to brain health, SageXtra is a Salvia officinalis extract standardized to 2.5% rosmarinic acid. Stratum Nutrition says the ingredient supports attention, working memory, and secondary memory, with effects observed within one hour of a single dose. The company acquired SageXtra from Sibelius Natural Products in 2024.
Stratum Nutrition says the ingredient’s secondary memory and attention claims rest on a 2008 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study of a different standardized sage extract. The trial was funded by Oxford Natural Products.
In the paper published in Psychopharmacology, 20 healthy adults aged 65 and older received single doses of an S. officinalis extract ranging from 167 mg to 1,332 mg.
Compared with placebo, the 333 mg dose significantly improved secondary memory at every assessment from one to six hours post-dose and also improved accuracy of attention.
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