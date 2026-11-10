Kate Farms founder readies Ian with 24-ingredient longevity gummy
Key takeaways
- Kate Farms founder Richard Laver is launching a new longevity company named Ian in honor of his late father.
- The brand’s flagship daily gummy sachet features 24 ingredients targeting mental clarity, antioxidant defense, healthy aging, and gut health.
- The Dragon Melon Yuzu-flavored product contains 10 g of fiber, 3 g of sugar, and 40 calories per serving, with a launch date set for December 22.
Kate Farms and Lucky Energy founder Richard Laver has announced the upcoming launch of his new longevity-focused wellness company, Ian. The brand’s flagship product is a daily gummy sachet featuring 24 ingredients targeting mental clarity, antioxidant defense, healthy aging, and gut health.
Each eight-gummy sachet contains 10 g of fiber, 3 g of sugar, and 40 calories and comes in the Dragon Melon Yuzu flavor. It is scheduled to launch on December 22.
Ian’s debut taps into consumers’ growing focus on healthy aging through preventative nutrition. Healthy aging has emerged as a common innovation theme at recent supplements industry trade fairs, including at the SupplySide Global 2026 trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.
“People are rethinking what it means to age well, and there’s a real opportunity to make longevity a more approachable part of everyday life,” notes Laver.
“We created Ian to simplify what can feel like an overwhelming category, bringing carefully selected ingredients together in a daily ritual people can look forward to. Our goal is to help people feel ready for today while investing in the years ahead.”
Ian was named in honor of Laver's father, Ian, who passed away in a commercial airline crash. “My father wasn't blessed with a long life, and creating this company in his honor is a reminder to make the most of the time we have,” says Laver.
“Longevity isn’t just about adding years. It’s about the small habits you actually keep, and I want Ian to make those habits easy to start and easy to love.”
Longevity innovation pipeline
In recent longevity-forward innovations, PhytoGaia showcased its healthy aging applications for its synergistic ingredients — natural palm phytonutrients tocotrienols and squalene — at Vitafoods Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.
A six-month clinical trial using PhytoGaia’s TocoGaia and funded by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed daily tocotrienol supplementation reduced inflammation and improved antioxidant activity in older adults. Meanwhile, a 2024 review of both compounds suggests that blending tocotrienols with squalene benefits skin barrier health and inflammation control.
Among category launches, TopGum Industries unveiled five botanical gummy concepts designed to address cognition and eye health, which the company positions as key facets of overall longevity. The concepts include a focus gummy to support concentration and long-term cognitive wellness and a mango gummy that targets eye care with carotenoids.
Meanwhile, Solaray debuted its Unlimit longevity product line, which the company says is designed to extend healthspan through clinically studied formulas targeting multiple areas of aging — cellular, muscular, and bone health — rather than isolated goals.
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