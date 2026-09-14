PureHealth Research highlights acid reflux ingredient combos for digestive health
Key takeaways
- PureHealth Research puts acid reflux supplements in the spotlight for a growing consumer interest in digestive health.
- Highlighted ingredients in this category include aloe vera, deglycyrrhizinated licorice root, sodium alginate, L-glutamine, slippery elm, and zinc-L-carnosine.
- The company says consumers seek digestive health products with clearer functional benefits and stronger scientific support.
Amid growing consumer interest in gut and digestive health, PureHealth Research highlights formulas created to meet these criteria, and the important role nutrition plays in maintaining everyday comfort and good health for the digestive system.
The US-based supplements provider says combining ingredients such as aloe vera, deglycyrrhizinated licorice root, sodium alginate, L-glutamine, slippery elm, and zinc-L-carnosine helps the gut to maintain digestive lining, gastric wellness, and normal digestive function. PureHealth Research’s digestive-focused formulas are created based on these ingredients.
Meanwhile, the company notes there are multiple aspects that can disturb digestive health apart from diets, such as stress and everyday lifestyle habits. There are also various digestive functions that work together to boost comfort and function, such as healthy mucosal integrity, normal motility, and balanced digestive processing.
Consumers are increasingly seeking out acid reflux supplements as a part of a broader approach for digestive health and healthy gastrointestinal function, says the company.
As a response to this demand, PureHealth Research’s digestive-focused formulas are created based on the ingredients mentioned previously, targeting various gut health areas.
Science-backed ingredients
To maintain a healthy digestive lining, the company shines light on aloe vera, deglycyrrhizinated licorice root, slippery elm, and zinc-L-carnosine. It says these ingredients are commonly used in products aiming to maintain a healthy mucosal integrity (moist inner lining of organs) and digestive tissue comfort.
For healthy gastric function, the company combines botanicals with sodium alginate, which it says maintains normal gastric wellness and digestive comfort.
It also highlights combining L-glutamine with nutritional compounds promoting healthy gastrointestinal function, normal digestive processes, and overall digestive health.
In other gut health news, an NXT USA survey published last week underscored that consumers are looking beyond digestive health ingredient stories for more scientifically backed claims on products’ function. For the 40% of respondents struggling with digestive issues, the main focus is on “predictable digestion that simply works,” it said.
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