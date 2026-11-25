Nutifood acquires DFA’s Nourisha nutrition brand, targets Vietnam launch in 2027
Key takeaways
- Nutifood is acquiring Dairy Farmers of America’s (DFA) Nourisha brand and formulations to launch in Vietnam as early as 2027.
- The companies will combine DFA’s dairy science with Nutifood’s formulation expertise to jointly develop new nutrition products.
- Formalized in Kansas with Vietnamese diplomats present, the deal expands US-Vietnam dairy trade into intellectual property and brand development.
Nutifood American Nutrition Science, the US arm of Vietnam’s Nutifood, is acquiring the proprietary formulations and trademarked brand assets of Nourisha, a specialized nutrition line developed by the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).
The deal is part of a partnership between both organizations to create new nutritional products involving dairy ingredients for international markets.
Nutifood plans to leverage its expertise to commercialize and scale the portfolio across Vietnam and selected international markets as early as 2027.
“Nutifood is already an important DFA customer and one of Vietnam’s leading dairy companies. It is well-positioned to take Nourisha from a carefully developed formulation to consumers in Vietnam and, potentially, other markets across Asia,” says Martin Bates, president of global relations and marketing at DFA.
Joint R&D for new nutritional formulations
The partners say the collaboration establishes a long-term framework built around three strategic pillars: premium US dairy ingredients, collaborative innovation, and global nutrition brand development.
In addition to the brand acquisition, the agreement facilitates the partners’ collaboration to research and develop new nutritional formulations for Vietnam and international markets.
Through access to DFA’s Research & Innovation Center, the companies plan to combine DFA’s dairy ingredient science capabilities with Nutifood’s formulation experience to develop products addressing different nutritional needs.
DFA says it will supply US dairy ingredients and nutritional components for products jointly developed with Nutifood, which will be used to create new nutritional products for international markets.
“At Nutifood, we believe that nutrition should be tailored to the specific needs of each age group, health condition, and stage of life. Developing truly effective solutions therefore requires a strong foundation of scientific evidence,” says Tran Bao Minh, vice chairman of Nutifood.
Strengthening US-Vietnam nutrition sector ties
According to the partners, the new collaboration highlights opportunities to strengthen US-Vietnam economic ties beyond conventional dairy trade, extending into intellectual property, nutritional innovation, and long-term commercial cooperation.
The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony in Kansas, US, attended by senior executives from Nutifood and DFA, alongside Vietnamese diplomatic representatives, including Hoang Anh Tuan, consul general of Vietnam in San Francisco, US.
Representatives from the US Dairy Export Council, International Dairy Foods Association, and Dairy Management also attended the event.
“This opportunity with Nutifood is especially exciting because every time we build a strong commercial relationship in another part of the world, we strengthen our ability to deliver value back to the dairy farm families who own our Cooperative,” says Dennis Rodenbaugh, president and CEO of DFA.
The partnership arrives as Southeast Asia’s nutrition market leans further into science-backed, life-stage solutions. At Vitafoods Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, industry experts told Nutrition Insight that healthy longevity, metabolic health, muscle preservation, and the gut microbiome are reshaping nutraceutical innovation across the region, alongside rising demand for protein-enriched products and convenient functional formats.
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