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South Korea’s Kolmar BNH makes Boots’ K-wellness supplement range for UK
Key takeaways
- South Korean manufacturer Kolmar BNH produces 16 wellness supplements for UK retailer Boots, which launched in early November 2026.
- The lineup adapts Korean wellness trends for UK shoppers via collagen and fiber jelly sticks and popping sherbets.
- This direct collaboration expands Kolmar BNH’s overseas original design manufacturing business, with plans to propose additional products for Boots in the future.
Kolmar Holdings subsidiary Kolmar BNH (Beauty & Health), a South Korean health functional food manufacturer, has developed and manufactured 16 wellness and beauty-from-within supplements for Boots, which the UK health retailer launched in early November 2026.
Available in Boots stores across the UK and on the retailer’s online portal, the lineup includes ingestible products formulated with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and retinol, alongside supplements containing dietary fiber, olive oil, and red ginseng.
“We developed this range by combining Korea’s wellness trends with the needs of UK consumers,” says a Kolmar BNH spokesperson.
“We will continue to consistently meet the quality standards required by global retailers and, through a stable supply, build a long-term partnership with Boots.”
Glow from Seoul
Key products in the range include Seoul Glow Collagen Jelly and Fibre Flow Fibre Jelly from HABI x K-Wellness, an extension of Boots’ own-brand HABI wellness range. Both come as individually wrapped jelly sticks for convenient, on-the-go consumption.
According to Kolmar BNH, the collagen jelly blends low-molecular-weight fish collagen with vitamin C and biotin, in plum and passion fruit flavors.
The green grape-flavored fiber jelly contains ingredients such as resistant maltodextrin.
Meanwhile, the “K-Pop” popping sherbet range comes in three variants: Gut Goodness Biotic, Defence Mode, and Zen. It features a popping format that crackles on the tongue, which Kolmar BNH says makes taking supplements more enjoyable.
Kolmar BNH says the partnership marks a significant step in broadening the client base of its overseas original design manufacturer (ODM) business through direct collaboration with a global retailer.
The company plans to propose new products to expand this range in the future.
Tailored product development
Kolmar BNH was founded in 2004 as a joint venture between Kolmar Korea and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute. It offers tailored, integrated services covering market trend analysis, product planning and development, manufacturing, and quality control. The company also offers support with regulatory requirements and approvals, targeted to national markets.
The company’s research institute conducts research into naturally derived functional ingredients and develops formulation and packaging technologies. It says that these capabilities enable product development in convenient formats such as tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, and jellies, customized to individual product concepts.
Kolmar BNH’s manufacturing facilities are located in Sejong and Eumseong, South Korea, with a combined annual production value of around KRW 700 billion (US$521 million), according to the company.
The ODM supplies products to 26 countries, including the US, China, and Australia, and says it is expanding its business as an R&D and manufacturing partner to global brands.
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