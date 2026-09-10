Nestlé invests CHF157M to expand Purina pet food production in Thailand
Key takeaways
- Nestlé invests CHF157 million to expand Purina pet food production in Thailand to meet a growing demand for pet nutrition.
- The investment responds to rising pet ownership in Asia, as owners seek premium, functional, and specialized pet nutrition products supporting animal health and well-being.
- The facility will use locally sourced ingredients and boost value creation in Thailand, while also supplying to an international market.
Nestlé is investing over CHF157 million (US$193.3 million) to expand pet food production in Thailand, meeting the growing demand for high-quality pet nutrition. The investment will boost the company’s manufacturing capabilities for the Purina brands Felix, Friskies, Pro Plan, and Purina One.
The production site in Rayong, Thailand, will increase its production of the Purina brands, and the production will support both the local and international markets, says the company.
“Pet food is one of Nestlé’s most dynamic segments globally, accounting for around 21% of Group sales. This investment reflects our confidence in its long-term potential across Asia, Oceania, and Africa (AOA) as well as the rest of the world,” says Remy Ejel, CEO of Nestlé Zone AOA.
“Thailand is an important part of Purina’s global manufacturing network, and this expansion will enhance our ability to serve more pet owners with superior nutrition.”
Increased pet ownership drives demand
AOA is seeing an increase in pet ownership, which has driven the demand for high-quality pet nutrition. Nestlé says owners have moved from home-prepared meals to premium packaged nutrition, seeking foods that support the health and well-being of their pets.
“With over 350 million domestic cats and dogs across AOA as well as a pet population that continues to grow, demand for high-quality pet nutrition is also increasing,” says Hubert Wieser, CEO of Nestlé Purina Petcare.
“The health and well-being trend is being extended to pets, as they are increasingly seen as members of the family. This is driving demand for functional and specialized products that help enhance their longevity, vitality, and overall quality of life.”
The company details that it will use locally sourced ingredients for production, such as poultry, fish, and vegetables, to boost local value creation in Thailand.
Nestlé has done similar moves earlier this year, with an investment of CHF520 million (~US$641.9 million) in a new Purina wet pet food facility and logistics platform in Mantova, Italy, with production planned for 2029.
It also launched a factory in Vargeão, Brazil, to scale production of its wet food for cats and dogs. The site supplies exports while also meeting growing local demand, which the company notes is one of the largest global pet food markets, with around 110 million pets.
This is Purina’s largest investment in Brazil, totaling CHF370 million (~US$473.6 million), and will nearly double the company’s wet pet food capacity in the country upon full operation. Over the past few years, Purina has posted double-digit growth in Brazil, Nestlé noted.
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