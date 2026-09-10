Balchem’s Optifolin+ boosts cellular methylation to enhance epigenetic health, study finds
Key takeaways
- Balchem’s choline-enriched folate ingredient, Optifolin+, boosted cellular methylation capacity and enhanced DNA methylation by up to 14 times in human cell models.
- Combining L-5-MTHF and choline provides a seven times greater methyl agent advantage compared to standard folate forms.
- Human cell research showed that Optifolin+ increased the primary methyl donor S-adenosylmethionine by 71% over a 96-hour period.
A human cell model study supports that Balchem’s choline-enriched L-5-methyltetrahydrofolate (L-5-MTHF) ingredient, Optifolin+, “significantly enhances” cellular methylation capacity and DNA methylation.
The new peer-reviewed evidence offers mechanistic evidence of the solution’s biological activity. The findings strengthen the scientific foundation for brands developing next-generation products with healthy aging and epigenetic health applications.
“Folate plays a foundational role in cellular function, yet modern lifestyle factors from stress or suboptimal diets can affect methylation efficiency. For brands looking to innovate beyond traditional folate products, understanding biological performance matters,” says Lauren Eisen, senior marketing and business development manager of Minerals and Nutrients at Balchem.
“This latest research demonstrates how Optifolin+’s unique choline-enriched structure translates into meaningful cellular activity. These findings provide a stronger scientific foundation for next-generation healthy aging and epigenetic health solutions.”
Healthy aging’s methylation engine
Balchem highlights that healthy aging is increasingly understood through the lens of epigenetics, which centers on how gene expression is regulated without altering the genetic code itself.
Methylation is at the core of this “control system.” It is the cellular process in which carbon units (or methyl groups) are added to DNA molecules, influencing their function and expression.
Balchem explains that disruptions in DNA methylation patterns are associated with genomic instability. Moreover, insufficiently available methyl donor nutrients, such as folate, can lead to genomic disruptions over time.
The company developed Optifolin+ to address this challenge through the synergistic combination of L-5-MTHF and choline, which are two methyl donors that work through interconnected one-carbon metabolic pathways.
According to Balchem, this pairing allows Optifolin+ to deliver a seven times greater methyl agent advantage compared to other folate forms, while achieving a 98% methyl capacity. This optimization helps optimize DNA integrity and stability, which is foundational to cellular health.
Epigenetic significance
Conducted in collaboration with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the new study published in Dietary Supplements evaluated the biological activity of Optifolin+ in a human cell model (HepaRG) over a 96-hour period.
The findings reveal that Optifolin+ modulates methyl-donor status, increasing S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) by 71% and enhancing cellular DNA methylation inside the cell by up to 14 times.
Balchem says these findings substantiate the role of Optifolin+ in epigenetic regulation, which is key for maintaining DNA stability and genomic integrity.
Previous Balchem research in healthy adults found Optifolin+ to be 2.6 times more bioavailable and 3.5 times more quickly absorbed than standard folic acid. Optifolin+ also increased folate status (as 5-MTHF) by over 240% more than folic acid, and did this significantly faster.
Last July, Balchem renewed its sponsorship for US Oregon State University’s Linus Pauling Institute. The nutrition science center aims to promote optimal health through research and public outreach in biological aging, DNA methylation, and longevity.
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