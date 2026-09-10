Mind Lab Pro scientific advisor urges nootropic brands to raise clinical standards
Key takeaways
- Mind Lab Pro urges brands to conduct randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials on their complete finished formulation rather than solely on individual ingredients.
- The company encourages companies to transparently publish peer-reviewed research, third-party purity and bioavailability data, and the scientific rationale behind their formulation.
- Differentiating brain health supplements requires proven clinical efficacy, batch quality, brain delivery, validated cognitive outcomes, and long-term safety.
Nootropic supplement consumers are reading labels more critically, pushing brands to develop stronger and more clearly communicated scientific evidence. Supplement brand Mind Lab Pro offers guidance on how brands can respond to this need, going beyond substantiating individual ingredients with more rigorous human research on complete formulations.
Nutrition Insight sits down with Dr. Ramon Velazquez, scientific advisor at Mind Lab Pro, to explore how nootropic brands can more effectively substantiate their cognitive claims, build long-term consumer credibility, and meet five essential standards of scientific validation in the brain health space.
“Claims concerning cognition, memory, or neuroprotection must be supported by evidence that goes well beyond simply listing ingredients,” he tells us. “This should include rigorous basic-science research as well as randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials. Such evidence builds confidence in both the product and the broader supplement industry.”
The marketplace is increasingly reinforcing this expectation, he notes. “Consumers and health care practitioners interested in brain health want peer-reviewed evidence, a clear understanding of the mechanisms of action, and independent scientific validation of a product’s formulation.”
Mandatory clinical validations
Velazquez underscores the importance of brands carrying out clinical research on their finished product, which must be completed as a comprehensive assessment of the whole formula. The same goes for disclosing safety data about the whole product, instead of focusing on individual ingredients.
“Do not use the research of single ingredients, collected from external suppliers,” he stresses. “Clinical research on humans has to ultimately be carried out with the particular formulation. In cases where cognitive function claims are made, the data have to be collected in humans. This step is mandatory.”
Secondly, Velazquez points to the importance of transparently publishing the results for consumers and practitioners to access. “Companies that do this well usually publish their research results regarding ingredients and provide clear substantiation.”
“Finally, brands should collaborate with neuroscientists to develop a scientifically rigorous approach to substantiating cognitive health claims. As a neuroscientist, I recognize that cognition is complex: evaluating these claims requires expertise in neurobiology, study design, and the interpretation of evidence — not marketing expertise alone.”
Translating scientific evidence
Companies should make the evidence behind their claims accessible and understandable, Velazquez emphasizes. He points to well-designed, controlled human studies using validated measures of cognition, rather than relying solely on animal research or biomarkers that may not translate into meaningful cognitive benefits.
“The research should test the marketed formulation at the recommended dose and clearly report the magnitude of any benefits, the populations studied, and the limitations,” he notes.
“Companies should also disclose ingredient amounts, safety findings, potential interactions, and independent testing that verifies identity, potency, and purity. Consumers need to know not only whether a product may work, but whether what is in the bottle matches the label — and how well its safety has been evaluated.”
Brands that offer a formulation rationale are particularly enticing for consumers who are curious about individual ingredient stories, Velazquez adds. “Give a reason why you chose each individual ingredient used and provide a scientific rationale for their possible interaction within the formulation. Also, give the range of dosages in which one can expect neurological effects.”
“Insist on the complete disclosure of third-party testing, not only for purity but also for bioavailability. Determine whether the formulation can actually deliver the ingredients to where they are meant to work in the brain. This is an important weakness in most formulations.”
Standards of peer-review
Peer-reviewing and publishing data in reputable journals are essential standards, urges Velazquez. “Research independence is critical. A university affiliation or Institutional Review Board approval alone does not guarantee study quality.”
He advises companies to also disclose funding sources, conflicts of interest, and the sponsor’s role in study design, analysis, and reporting.
“Sample size and methodology also matter,” he continues. “Pilot studies can identify promising signals, but they are not conclusive. Trials should be adequately powered, with appropriate controls, randomization, double-blinding where feasible, and preregistered outcomes, not simply meet an arbitrary participant threshold.”
For example, Velazquez looks for validated cognitive assessments that directly measure the domains being claimed, such as memory, attention, or processing speed.
“Finally, research on individual ingredients, such as L-theanine, can support a product’s scientific rationale, but studies of the complete formulation at the marketed dose are needed to establish its effectiveness.”
Five standards of credibility
Velazquez highlights the most credible forms of scientific evidence he anticipates will be most important for differentiating brain health products from competitors.
“From a neuroscience perspective, I expect credible brain health products to stand out through transparent evidence in five areas,” he notes. “The first is clinical efficacy, meaning well-designed, controlled human trials should test the complete formulation at the marketed dose and demonstrate meaningful cognitive benefits.”
Secondly, he points to quality testing. “Third-party laboratories should verify ingredient identity, potency, purity, and consistency across batches, including testing for contaminants.”
“Thirdly, bioavailability and mechanism,” continues Velazquez. “Testing should establish whether relevant compounds are absorbed at the intended dose. Claims of direct brain delivery require additional evidence; absorption into the bloodstream alone does not establish brain exposure.”
The fourth benchmark is validated cognitive assessments. “Studies should use validated tests of the specific functions claimed, such as memory, attention, processing speed, or executive function,” he notes.
“Finally, we have long-term safety. Products intended for ongoing use should have safety data that reflect that use, including adverse effects, medication interactions, and relevant clinical measures.”
Ultimately, Velazquez concludes that while quality verification establishes “what is in the bottle,” rigorous human research is what establishes whether or not it delivers cognitive benefits within an acceptable safety profile.
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