Psychobiotics emerge as consumers seek holistic mind and mood support
Key takeaways
- In the mind and mood support space, the industry highlights that psychobiotics and gut-brain axis solutions are gaining attention, with consumers seeking nutrition products supporting stress, sleep, mood, and cognitive health.
- Experts highlight growing demand for botanicals, omega-3s, magnesium, and other solutions that have scientific support for holistic, mental well-being.
- Consumers are seeking solutions beyond traditional cognitive health that support emotional balance, stress resilience, energy, and sleep.
Mental health is gaining increased attention across industries, with nutrition being no exception. The industry is exploring the role of psychobiotics and the gut-brain axis connection, which ingredients are trusted among consumers, and the difference between functionality and perception of natural and synthetic ingredients.
Nutrition Insight sits down with industry players from Novonesis, Balchem, Kerry, TriNutra, and BioVivo Sciences to discuss the emergence of more targeted mind and mood support and increased consumer attention to nutrition-mediated mental well-being.
Billy Ryan, global marketing manager at Novonesis Human Health Biosolutions, shares that consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that help address the mental challenges they experience throughout their daily lives.
“It could be for managing stress, improving sleep quality, maintaining energy and vitality, or staying emotionally balanced when feeling under pressure,” he notes. “Mental wellness is something that has become a major health priority, and 65% of people now consider it the most important aspect of overall wellness.”
“But at the same time, a lot of consumers still can have a hard time feeling rested, resilient, and able to cope with life’s everyday demands.”
He argues that this means that interest is moving away from the broad wellness concepts and more toward solutions that address specific needs.
“We know that probiotics are quite well-established in the context of digestive health, but the awareness of the connection between the gut microbiome and mental well-being is still relatively new. With that in mind, there’s an opportunity to make consumers more familiar with the concept of psychobiotics and the microbiota-gut-brain axis.”
Psychobiotics in the spotlight
Ryan exemplifies Novonesis’ psychobiotics that address multiple consumer needs. “ProbioBrain with the Bifidobacterium longum 1714 strain has been clinically studied across many different aspects of mental well-being, such as stress response, emotional balance, sleep quality, daytime fatigue, energy, and vitality.”
“With the growing understanding of the gut-brain connection, we expect to see more interest in mental well-being approaches that are based on the microbiome.”
Shivam Ghanshyam Tiwari, global scientific associate at Novonesis Human Health Biosolutions, explains that mind and mood support is a category that’s becoming “quite diverse.”
“One of the most interesting developments recently is the focus on microbiome-based approaches. Probiotics that support digestive health are already established, but now people are also starting to become aware of the role that the gut microbiome might play in mental well-being.”
He adds that more research into the gut-brain axis is bringing new insight into how the gut microbiome could influence some of the processes that affect stress, sleep, mood, and overall well-being.
“All this to say that we really believe in psychobiotics as a promising area. They differ a bit from the more traditional approaches that often focus on a single need. Psychobiotics offer that microbiome-based approach to mental well-being that we’ve talked about,” says Ghanshyam Tiwari.
Ryan adds that consumers are increasingly starting to recognize how interconnected different aspects of mental well-being really are.
“Poor sleep is something that can affect energy and resilience. Ongoing stress can influence emotional well-being, and fatigue can make it more difficult to cope with everyday demands. So we’re seeing that lead to more and more interest in solutions that support more than one aspect of mental well-being. So it’s less about addressing a single challenge in isolation and more about a holistic approach.”
Dr. Laura Collins, Research, Development, and Application director of Cognitive Health at Kerry Group, echoes that psychobiotics are increasingly popular. She says that by supporting beneficial gut bacteria and the gut-brain axis, these ingredients are opening new opportunities to influence mood, stress response, and overall mental well-being through nutrition.
“Kerry has committed to a research agreement with the APC (Alimentary Pharmabiotic Centre) Microbiome Ireland, which will leverage expertise in biotic technologies — techniques that harness microorganisms for functional benefits — to develop novel solutions focused on the gut-brain axis, which could address issues relating to stress, anxiety, and mood.”
Zooming in on ingredients
Tom Druke, senior marketing and business development manager at Balchem, details the specific ingredients consumers seek out at the moment. He says B vitamins, omega-3s, ashwagandha, and minerals continue to be highly trusted by consumers and frequently incorporated into easy-to-consume food, beverages, and supplements aimed at enhancing mental performance.
“At the same time, newer entrants like biotics are gaining ground, thanks to increasing interest in the gut-brain connection. Among this growing list, magnesium continues to be a staple, boosted by social media influencers and backed by extensive scientific studies.”
Druke explains that magnesium supports the body’s circadian rhythm, governing sleep-wake cycles, promoting deeper, restorative sleep. Magnesium also supports the normal function of the stress hormone, cortisol, contributing to mood regulation by modulating glutamine uptake at the receptor.
He adds that there is also an increased attention to women’s health, a space in which choline holds great potential.
“A recent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study on our VitaCholine ingredient showed that choline supplementation can influence working memory-related brain activation and functional connectivity in postmenopausal women. These findings give brands scientific support to develop trusted products for this consumer category.”
Doris Ip, senior marketing manager at BioVivo Science, adds that for cognition and energy, natural caffeine from sources like green tea or coffee can provide a more balanced boost, with fewer jitters than conventional caffeine sources.
She says that formats such as gummies, powders, stick packs, functional beverages, teas, and shots continue to grow for their convenience and everyday appeal.
Liki von Oppen-Bezalel, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at TriNutra, tells us that botanical ingredients remain one of the most active areas of innovation, particularly standardized extracts supported by human clinical research.
“Consumers like botanical ingredients that can be integrated into their daily routine, and they expect them to deliver consistent quality and reproducible results.”
She further details that interest continues to grow in adaptogenic herbs, ingredients that support the gut microbiome, and established nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium.
“Together, these demonstrate a broader shift toward formulations that support multiple aspects of well-being rather than focusing on a single benefit,” says von Oppen-Bezalel.
Areas of mood support
Collins from Kerry emphasizes that stress management, emotional well-being, and sleep remain the leading drivers of demand, with around 55% of US consumers prioritizing sleep health and 53% prioritizing stress and anxiety management.
“Consumers are also increasingly seeking support for cognitive well-being, including memory, focus, and long-term brain performance, driven in part by aging populations and growing awareness of brain health.”
Among younger consumers, demand for solutions that boost focus and concentration is rising as many look for alternatives to caffeine that support sustained mental energy without the peaks and crashes typically associated with stimulants, she says.
Druke observes that ten years ago, the market was weighted around 60/40 in favor of memory and cognitive health over mood and anxiety solutions. Today, he says that the split is much closer to 50/50, driven by a mix of factors affecting everyday life, such as economic uncertainty, fast-paced work environments, and digital overload.
“To support these demanding routines, people are turning to supplements that can help with concentration, clear thinking, relaxation, and sleep. Innova Market Insights data shows that nearly one in five product launches carries a mental performance claim, indicating strong growth,” he says.
“Interestingly, we’re also seeing a crossover between sports nutrition and cognitive health, because while physical training remains a core component of athletic performance, the mental edge is often what drives peak performance.”
Meanwhile, the healthy aging conversation has also contributed to putting cognitive health under the spotlight. He explains that new science is expanding our understanding of well-established brain ingredients such as choline, revealing their role in aiding cellular health.
“Choline plays a key role in the production of acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter that helps coordinate the response of neuronal networks and transmit messages from the brain to the muscle, facilitating essential cognitive functions like memory, mood, and muscle control.”
“While this nutrient is widely recognized for its cognitive health benefits, its impact extends far beyond the brain,” he adds. “Choline also serves as a key methyl donor, fueling one-carbon metabolism and the methylation processes that help regulate cellular function throughout the body.”
Ip adds that stress relief and relaxation remain top priorities as people look for ways to manage everyday pressures. “At the same time, consumers want more than just feeling calm; they want calm focus: staying relaxed, productive, and mentally sharp without feeling drowsy or overstimulated.”
Synthetic vs. natural
There is a difference between the ingredient origins of mood supports, such as botanical versus synthetic. Botanical ingredients naturally contain multiple bioactive compounds, which means they may support multiple biological pathways at the same time, says von Oppen-Bezalel.
“That complexity also makes standardization especially important. Without consistent composition, it’s difficult to reproduce clinical and in vitro findings or ensure the same quality from one batch to the next.”
“Synthetic ingredients are typically based on a single, well-defined compound, making consistency easier to achieve. Regardless of origin, however, formulators and consumers increasingly expect ingredients to be validated by rigorous research, standardized manufacturing, and transparent quality practices,” she says.
Ip shares that botanical and synthetic ingredients both have a role. Botanicals offer plant-based appeal and differentiated benefits, while synthetic or isolated nutrients can provide precise dosing and consistency.
“Some formulations often combine both. What matters most is the science, quality, safety, and transparency behind the ingredients,” she says.
Ghanshyam Tiwari from Novonesis adds that botanicals are often valued because they have a long history of use, and consumers have a perception of natural solutions. On the other hand, synthetic compounds can offer more targeted and well-characterized modes of action.
“The exciting thing today is that psychobiotics are microbiome-based solutions, and they’re neither botanical nor synthetic. They work by engaging the body’s own biological systems through the gut-brain axis, a communication network linking the gut and the brain, and have been shown to influence processes relevant to stress, sleep, emotional well-being, and overall mental health.”
“From our perspective, the future of mind and mood support is not about one ingredient category replacing another,” he concludes. “Rather, continued advances in science are improving our understanding of how different approaches, including botanicals, nutrients, and psychobiotics, may contribute, either alone or in combination, to mental well-being.”
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