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All G self-affirms GRAS status for recombinant human lactoferrin
Key takeaways
- All G has achieved self-affirmed GRAS status in the US for its precision-fermented recombinant human lactoferrin for use in adult nutrition and supplements.
- The company claims no other GRAS human lactoferrin matches breast milk lactoferrin on either its four-amino-acid structure or its iron saturation.
- All G says unpublished in-house tests show higher bioactivity than a competing commercial human lactoferrin.
All G has self-affirmed GRAS status for its recombinant human lactoferrin for use in adult nutrition and supplement applications in the US. The Australian biotechnology company describes the development as a “world-first” regulatory milestone, based on its ingredient matching breast milk lactoferrin in amino acid structure and iron saturation. Other GRAS human lactoferrin ingredients are already on the US market.
Self-affirmed GRAS means the company has concluded that the ingredient is safe without FDA review. The status covers adult nutrition and supplements, not infant formula. FDA has previously received three GRAS notices for recombinant human lactoferrin from other companies, but stopped evaluating them at the notifiers’ request. All G’s bovine lactoferrin, LFX, received an FDA “no questions” letter after its self-affirmation.
All G says its ingredient is designed to closely match lactoferrin naturally found in human breast milk. The company adds that the ingredient is drawing interest in women’s health and childhood applications, but uses for children fall outside the current GRAS scope.
“Human lactoferrin is the first of many human milk proteins we will bring to market. We are leading the world in replicating the protein profile of human breast milk,” says Jan Pacas, CEO of All G.
Matching the composition of breast milk
All G highlights that lactoferrin is one of the most abundant bioactive proteins in breast milk and is associated with iron regulation, immune defense, and gut health.
According to the company, human lactoferrin offers several advantages as a nutritional ingredient. As a human protein, it is not a cow milk allergen, while its structure is a natural match for the human intestinal lactoferrin receptor.
All G cites a 2024 study in Nutrients in which recombinant human lactoferrin released the same peptides as breast milk lactoferrin during simulated digestion.
All G says its ingredient is designed to replicate the most common natural form of human lactoferrin. The company highlights that in about 94% of women, lactoferrin carries a cluster of four arginine amino acids at the protein’s N-terminus, which is linked to binding bacteria and human cells. Its version contains all four, whereas a less common variant contains only three.
“Think of a rowboat with four people. Lose one rower and the boat still moves, but pulls off balance and loses drive,” explains Dr. Jared Raynes, chief scientific officer at All G.
All G also highlights that its human lactoferrin has iron saturation levels that match the form found in breast milk. The company says no other GRAS human lactoferrin matches breast milk lactoferrin “on either count.”
All G reports higher bioactivity in in-house tests
In unpublished in-house lab tests against a commercially available human lactoferrin, All G reports its ingredient showed 2.2 times the antimicrobial potency against a standard Escherichia coli strain (W3110), 1.3 times stronger heparin binding, an industry measure of lactoferrin bioactivity, and 2.3 times higher iron-binding capacity. The results have not been independently verified.
The company claims the results align closely with native breast milk lactoferrin. Further trials investigating the benefits of its human lactoferrin are underway.
Human and bovine lactoferrin portfolio
Human lactoferrin is the second protein All G is bringing to market and its first human milk protein, following the US launch of LFX, its recombinant bovine-equivalent lactoferrin, in July 2026.
The company says it will be the only one offering both human and bovine lactoferrin in the market, demonstrating the repeatability of its technology platform.
Human and bovine lactoferrin are distinct proteins sharing approximately 70% amino acid sequence identity. All G says offering both ingredients side by side allows customers to select the protein best suited to their applications.
The company highlights the established benefits of bovine lactoferrin in immunity and gut health.
Developing a portfolio of human milk proteins
All G’s broader vision is to replicate the protein profile of human breast milk. The company has already produced recombinant micellar human caseins, which it describes as a world first, and is developing human alpha-lactalbumin and other human milk proteins.
All G aims to use the pipeline to build an infant formula based entirely on human milk proteins, a use that would require separate regulatory approval.
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