BMC Ingredients’ Rhiza high-protein mycelium secures FSSAI approval in India
Key takeaways
- FSSAI has approved BMC Ingredients’ Rhiza high-protein mycelium for use in Indian food manufacturing starting in Q2 2027.
- Made from fermenting the whole-food mycelium of a fungus, BMC says the ingredient exceeds eggs in protein content and oats in dietary fiber.
- The regulatory clearance follows similar approvals in the US, Canada, and Singapore as India’s demand for high-protein foods increases.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an approval letter for BMC Ingredients’ Rhiza Mycelium, the company’s flagship ingredient made through fermentation. The regulatory notice advances the company’s plan to bring its high-protein ingredient to Indian food manufacturers as it expands its international business.
BMC Ingredients produces Rhiza from whole- food mycelium — the root-like structure of fungi. It is made by fermenting Neurospora crassa, a species of fungi with a lengthy history of human consumption.
According to the company, the resulting ingredient is rich in protein and dietary fiber, with a naturally savory flavor and versatile texture. “It’s also rich in compounds valued by longevity enthusiasts. Rhiza is a non-GMO, vegetarian and vegan, halal, kosher, and clean label ingredient,” details BMC Ingredients.
“India has extraordinary culinary traditions that lend themselves well to a new high-protein mycelium ingredient,” says Paul Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of BMC Ingredients.
“Indians want more protein, but they don’t have to get it from meat or processed isolates like whey, and can instead enjoy this all-natural whole food.”
The approval comes on the heels of similar approvals for Rhiza in the US, Canada, and Singapore.
Meat replacer and whole food formats
Food research has positioned fungal mycelia as a sustainable protein source that can be made tastier than other foods made from plant-based proteins. Additionally, this alternative food type can be produced by upcycling food-production side streams instead of relying on resource-intensive farming.
BMC offers Rhiza mycelium in two formats — a chunk with a meat-like texture that can be used as a meat enhancer and meat replacer, and as powder to help food manufacturers formulate products with more protein and fiber.
According to the company, Rhiza mycelium offers more protein than eggs (and a complete protein), more fiber than oats, more iron and zinc than mutton, and more potassium than bananas.
The approval comes as India’s protein appetite surges. The US Department of Agriculture reports that Indian demand for poultry, seafood, and dairy is increasing and is expected to grow further as incomes rise.
BMC Ingredients plans to make Rhiza commercially available in India starting in the second quarter of 2027.
In other developments in India this month, Israeli biotech company Brevel entered a joint-venture agreement with Indian conglomerate The Wave Group to construct a biomanufacturing facility for illuminated fermentation technologies that produce microalgae and plant cell culture ingredients.
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