ESN’s UK launch: Creatine peach gummies and “intelligently dosed” pre-workout drink
Key takeaways
- ESN has introduced peach-flavored Ultrapure Creatine Gummies (3.4 g creatine per four-gummy dose) to offer a more convenient alternative to traditional creatine powder.
- The brand also launched Crank, a three-in-one pre-workout formula that combines 200 mg of caffeine with a “volumizing pump matrix” and focus ingredients.
- Both new products were developed based on feedback from ESN’s UK consumers and athletes, addressing the demand for convenient and scientifically backed supplements.
Sports nutrition brand ESN has unveiled two additions to its expanding performance range in the UK, peach-flavored Ultrapure Creatine Gummies and Crank — the brand’s “most advanced three-in-one pre-workout formula to date.”
Both products address the rising UK consumer demand for more convenient and science-backed supplementation options that support training performance. ESN expanded into this market in January 2025, utilizing consumer and athlete feedback to enhance the new products prior to launch.
“Creatine is one of the most effective supplements for improving physical performance, but for years, the format has been a barrier, alongside a lack of education on creatine’s wide-ranging benefits. We wanted to create something that not only works but that people actually enjoy taking,” says Mike O’Leary, Ph.D., a sports nutrition specialist and head of Product at ESN.
“Further, our UK community told us they wanted more than just a caffeine rush with a crash. They want a pre-workout that truly fuels performance and sustained energy, the kind you can feel in your focus, endurance, and pump, which we’ve delivered with Crank.”
“Through optimal doses of the best ingredients, we’re excited to provide UK consumers with a pre-workout that will deliver more, promising energy without overstimulation, and the delivery of more oxygen and nutrients to working muscles to help improve performance and recovery.”
Peach-flavored creatine gummies
ESN’s new Ultrapure Creatine Gummies are designed for convenience, targeting fitness enthusiasts, weightlifters, hybrid athletes, and more mainstream consumers seeking muscle benefits. Company research found consumers consider traditional forms of powdered Creatine unappealing and difficult to fit into their daily routines.
Made with stabilized creatine monohydrate, each gummy delivers 3.4 g of pure creatine, tested and verified for quality and efficacy.
“Scientifically proven to enhance physical performance in short-term, high-intensity exercise, the gummies provide the same muscle power and endurance benefits that athletes expect from creatine in powder form, though this time in a fruity, peach-flavored chew that can be consumed before or during a workout,” details ESN.
Additionally, ESN’s Ultrapure Creatine Gummies come in a 600 g pouch of 120 peach-flavored gummies. The recommended intake is four creatine gummies a day, equivalent to a full 3.4 g dose of creatine monohydrate.
The product will be available in the UK on ESN’s website and will also roll out across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and other European markets.
Volumizing pump matrix
Unlike pre-workouts that rely solely on high-stimulating caffeine jolts, Crank is marketed as an “intelligently dosed blend” formulated with a science-backed formula for training performance.
Ingredients include caffeine — optimally dosed at 200 mg — as well as beta-alanine, taurine, and GBB, for “energy and drive without the crash.” Alongside this, L-citrulline, L-arginine, theobromine, betaine, potassium, and natural sea salt work synergistically as a “volumizing pump matrix” with an added hydration boost.
Meanwhile, L-tyrosine, huperzine A, and vitamin B6 contribute to increased focus and reduced fatigue. Available in Fruit Punch and Blue Raspberry flavors, 18.5 g of the drink can be mixed with 350 ml of cold water to drink 30 minutes before training.
Suitable for vegetarians and vegans, Crank is sold exclusively on ESN’s UK website in a 370 g tub with 20 servings. ESN says it is “continuously developing existing products, considering innovations and scientific research.”
In other recent developments in performance nutrition, TopGum debuted its Active Lifestyle gummy collection — a range of pioneering functional confections — at SupplySide Global 2025 in Las Vegas, US. The series of eight formulations is designed to deliver complete “360-degree” pre- and post-workout nutrition in a convenient and tasty form.
