Euromed’s Pomanox P30 may support skin hydration and elasticity, trial suggests
Key takeaways
- A clinical trial suggests that Euromed’s Pomanox P30 pomegranate extract may improve skin hydration and elasticity while reducing pigmentation.
- The 12-week study involving 64 women tested doses of 367 mg and 700 mg per day against a placebo, noting positive effects on melanin index and moisture retention.
- Exploratory analyses observed increased levels of beneficial microbes such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus in skin microbiota and Akkermansia alongside polyphenol absorption in the gut.
A randomized, placebo-controlled trial and exploratory analyses suggest that Pomanox P30 benefits skin hydration and elasticity. The standardized pomegranate extract from Euromed also showed reduced pigmentation from four weeks in the “Pomaskin” study.
The Mediterranean-sourced botanical extract is standardized to contain at least 30% punicalagins and is produced using Euromed’s proprietary water-based Pure-Hydro Process.
“Pomaskin adds an exciting clinical dimension to the Pomanox P30 research program. The findings highlight the extract’s potential for beauty-from-within applications and provide a valuable basis for formulation development, as well as further clinical investigation,” says Andrea Zangara, scientific communication advisor at Euromed.
Previous randomized human trials investigated the benefits of the ingredient for exercise, cognitive performance, cardiovascular health, and inflammatory markers, notes Euromed.
Earlier in -vitro studies also demonstrated that Pomanox P30 may influence collagen and hyaluronic acid metabolism, reduce reactive oxygen species in UV-exposed human fibroblasts, and inhibit tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in melanin production.
Euromed says that these observations provided the scientific foundation for investigating the extract’s benefits in humans, which was the goal of the latest study.
Pigmentation changes from four weeks
Led by scientists in Reus, Spain, the study was coordinated at the Nutrition and Health Unit of Eurecat, which is Catalonia’s main technology center.
This randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled trial involved 64 women aged 30–65 with hyperpigmented facial spots. For 12 weeks, they were daily administered either 367 mg or 700 mg of Pomanox P30, or a placebo.
Exploratory analyses of the 367 mg/day group showed positive results from Pomanox P30 supplementation compared with the placebo across two pigmentation measures: the selected facial spot and the melanin index of surrounding skin.
According to the paper, differences in skin health were already noticeable after four weeks, including a reduction in spot pigmentation.
Meanwhile, favorable effects on the melanin index outside the spot persisted through week 12. By the end of the study, the selected-spot melanin index had also decreased more in the 367 mg/day group than in the placebo group.
Potential hydration and elasticity benefits
At 12 weeks, the exploratory analysis found a significantly more pronounced hydration benefit from the 367 mg/day dose than that of the placebo.
While hydration declined in the placebo group, the findings suggest that Pomanox P30 may help maintain skin hydration under the study conditions.
Euromed highlights that skin elasticity following supplementation was also promising, with “significant improvements” from baseline observed with 700 mg/day at both four and 12 weeks, and 367 mg/day at 12 weeks.
Additionally, for the full study population, the comparison between 700 mg/day and placebo showed a trend toward improved elasticity, though not statistically significant results.
Future research targets
The scientists also examined Pomanox P30’s antioxidant-related parameters and polyphenol metabolism to better understand the biological context of the skin study’s results.
At twelve 12 weeks, the 367 mg/day group showed non-significant trends towards higher glutathione levels compared to with the placebo, and higher superoxide dismutase levels compared with baseline.
Levels of urinary polyphenol metabolites, including urolithin A glucuronide, also increased in both Pomanox P30 groups, providing evidence of the absorption and metabolism of pomegranate compounds.
Meanwhile, the study’s exploratory microbiota analyses pointed to further potential research targets. In the skin microbiota, the researchers observed nominal increases in Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus coinciding with Pomanox P30 supplementation.
Euromed highlights that both genera have been linked to protective skin mechanisms in previous research.
Both Pomanox P30 groups exhibited nominal increases in Prevotella, a genus associated with fiber-rich diets. Moreover, the 367 mg/day dose, gut-friendly Akkermansia also increased nominally compared with placebo.
Euromed highlights that this genus is being investigated for its potential role in mucosal and epithelial barrier regulation. It notes that while these observations suggest new directions for future research into pomegranate polyphenols and the skin-gut relationship, effects on barrier function or inflammation have not yet been determined.
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