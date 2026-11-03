Chocolate spreads escape UK ad restrictions despite 99% rated as less healthy
Key takeaways
- An analysis finds that 99% of chocolate spreads are classified as “less healthy,” yet they are exempt from UK advertising and promotion restrictions on HFSS foods.
- Chocolate spreads score high on sugar, saturated fat, and ultra-processing, and confectionery-branded spreads contain more sugar per 100 g than the original products.
- Most products miss the voluntary sugar reduction targets — during Sugar Awareness Week Action on Salt & Sugar calls for the exemption to be closed.
Action on Salt & Sugar has found that although 99% of chocolate spreads are classified as “less healthy” under the UK government’s nutrition standards, they remain exempt from advertising restrictions, raising concerns about accountability.
Of the 834 spreads analyzed, the nonprofit classified 78 chocolate spreads as high in sugars (86%) and saturated fat (91%). It is calling for the government to close the “loophole” to improve food policies and bolster public health, as it believes that the current voluntary guidelines are insufficient.
“This loophole is increasingly difficult to defend. You cannot have a system designed to restrict the advertising and promotion of less healthy food and then leave out a category where virtually every chocolate spread fails the government’s own healthiness assessment,” says Dr. Kawther Hashem, head of Research & Impact at Action on Salt & Sugar, based at Queen Mary University of London, UK.
Action on Salt & Sugar specifically points to M&S Whipped Chocolate Spread, which contains 9.2 g of sugars per serving, or nearly 40% of the maximum daily limit of free sugars for children aged seven to ten. Hazella Choco Swirl Spread (8.9 g) and Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa (8.4 g) were close behind on high sugar levels.
These findings come during Sugar Awareness Week (Nov 2–8) in the UK.
“Sugar Awareness Week is about holding businesses to account for the food environment they help create, but the government has a responsibility too,” comments Hashem. “Ministers should close this exemption and make sure chocolate spreads and other sweet spreads are covered by the same rules as comparable less healthy products.”
Chocolate and confectionery-linked spreads
According to the analysis, chocolate spreads were among the worst categories, with 92% classified as ultra-processed.
Action on Salt & Sugar adds that the commonly suggested 15 g serving of chocolate spread contains an average of 6.3 g of sugars. When applied to two slices of bread, the sugars can add up to over 12 g, which the nonprofit says is equal to half the maximum daily limit of free sugars for a child aged seven to 10.
According to the findings, confectionery-branded spreads, such as Maltesers Spread and Cadbury Milk Chocolate Spread, are also exempt from advertising and promotion restrictions. Action on Salt & Sugar notes that spreads in this category contain more sugar per 100 g than their confectionery counterparts.
Other types of spreads
The analysis found high sugar levels in other kinds of spreads, including 98% of jams and fruit spreads and 97% of syrups. Honey contained an average of 77.8 g of sugars per 100 g, while this was 63.3 g for syrups and 55.2 g for jams and fruit spreads.
Action on Salt & Sugar points out that a 15 g serving of honey contains 11.7 g of sugars, which is almost half the maximum daily free sugars limit for a child aged seven to 10.
Sugar levels varied between products as well. For instance, Daylesford Organic Seville Orange Marmalade contained 10.6 g of sugars per 15 g serving, compared with 0.4 g in Stute No Sugar Added Fine Cut Orange Marmalade.
“What stood out most from our analysis was just how widespread high sugar levels were across everyday spreads. This was not limited to a handful of products or brands. We found substantial differences in sugar content between products within the same category, showing that lower-sugar options are already available,” says Dr. Jizhao Niu, postdoctoral research associate at Queen Mary University of London, UK, who conducted the analysis.
“Consumers should be able to make informed choices, but it is not always easy to identify these differences from product packaging. Our findings highlight the need for clearer nutritional information and further efforts to reduce sugar across these products.”
Voluntary action is lacking
According to the analysis, voluntary industry action is lacking compared to what is needed. Among products covered by the government’s sugar reduction guidelines, 84% exceeded the recommended sugar level. In chocolate spreads, 60% remained above the guideline, adds Action on Salt & Sugar.
The organization is calling on the government to bring chocolate and sweet spreads within the restrictions on advertising and promotion for high in fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) products.
The nonprofit also urges a consultation on the Healthier Food Targets and Reporting for major food and drink companies and consistent implementation of the updated Nutrient Profiling Model across food policy.
Government HFSS regulations restrict medium- and large-sized retailers from promoting products in this category. They cannot be featured at store checkouts, aisle ends, or store entrances and are also restricted from being sold as promos or multi-buy discounts.
UK nutrition and health moves
The UK is facing several calls to improve nutrition policy. In July 2026, more than 100 food and health companies pushed the UK government to adopt the Good Food Bill to tackle childhood obesity, domestic food production, and food security.
In April, the government banned high-sugar and deep-fried foods from school menus, replacing them with fruit, vegetables, and whole grains to address obesity, as one in three primary school children is overweight.
In September, the government updated its school food standards, making nutritionally balanced meals mandatory in state-funded schools, with the guidance expected to come into effect from September 2027.
Last month, The Food Foundation found that 750,000 pregnant women and young children are missing out on the UK’s Healthy Start scheme with retailers, public figures, and more than 100 organizations calling to extend eligibility to all Universal Credit households and all children under five.
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