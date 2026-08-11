OmniActive’s root-only ashwagandha secures USP verification
Key takeaways
- OmniActive’s Zenroot became the first root-only ashwagandha extract to join USP’s Ingredient Verification Program.
- The extract is standardized to 1.5% withanolides and is designed for a daily dose of 125 mg.
- OmniActive says its USP-verified quality and flexible format support use in capsules, gummies, beverages, powders, and functional foods.
OmniActive Health Technologies’ Zenroot has been approved by the US Pharmacopeia (USP) and is part of its Ingredient Verification Program for Dietary Ingredients, making it the first root-only ashwagandha to achieve this.
“Ashwagandha continues to gain attention as consumers seek natural solutions to support overall well-being, but category growth and adulterations are also raising the bar for quality and transparency,” says Brijesh Shah, chief operating officer at OmniActive.
“Brands are looking for botanical ingredients backed by independent quality assurance. With Zenroot, we are proud to offer a differentiated ashwagandha solution that delivers science, quality, and formulation flexibility.”
The standardized ashwagandha extract has clinically studied benefits and can be taken daily at a dose of 125 mg, says the nutraceutical ingredients provider.
Emily Rose Britton, Ph.D., senior manager of Market Development for Verification Programs at USP, shares: “USP is delighted to recognize OmniActive’s approval of Zenroot as a USP Verified Dietary Ingredient. This accomplishment demonstrates a commitment to quality, enabling dietary supplement manufacturers to identify OmniActive’s Zenroot as a trusted quality ingredient.”
Meaningful performance across formats
According to OmniActive, ashwagandha applications are expanding from capsules to gummies, chews, beverages, powders, effervescent tablets, and functional foods.
“Brands need greater confidence in the quality and consistency of the ingredients they choose, as the ashwagandha category continues its growth,” comments Bhalerao. “Zenroot is standardized to 1.5% withanolides and tested using USP methods.”
“These methods are accessible to laboratories worldwide that want to test and verify the withanolide content. Method transparency is increasingly important for building trust across the supply chain.”
OmniActive underscores that meaningful ashwagandha extract performance should provide a quantifiable amount of withanolides so that it reaches systemic circulation.
Recent clinical results showed that Zenroot can help reduce occasional stress and feelings of occasional anxiety and support mood and sleep compared with a placebo.
Additionally, OmniaActive says Zenroot’s low-dose format and organoleptic properties enable application flexibility, assisting brands to overcome common ashwagandha formulation challenges.
Ashwagandha in headlines
Ashwagandha continues to remain a popular supplement, however, with increased demand, concerns about its safety have also followed suit. In response to these concerns, Kerry recently launched the Safeguard Ashwagandha platform to centralize evidence and counter misinformation on the botanical’s safety record.
Additionally, the Ashwagandha Standards Alliance launched a global membership initiative, highlighting the need to distinguish between adulteration and truthfully labeled, science-backed ashwagandha ingredients.
In other verification updates, Sabinsa’s ashwagandha root extract Shaganda received the Alkemist Assured seal from Alkemist Labs — a third-party verification mark indicating that a product has been rigorously tested for safety, potency, purity, and identity.
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