Carbyne Equity Partners acquires Suanfarma’s SuanNutra, entering nutraceutical market
Key takeaways
- Carbyne has acquired Suanfarma’s nutraceutical ingredients business, positioning SuanNutra for accelerated growth and deeper R&D investment under new ownership.
- SuanNutra’s management team, portfolio expansion, and customer-centric commercial model were key drivers behind the acquisition.
- The deal reinforces Suanfarma’s strategic focus on the API sector, while SuanNutra prepares to broaden its global footprint, including future US expansion.
Carbyne Equity Partners has acquired Suanfarma’s nutraceutical ingredients business, marking the private equity firm’s entry into a new sector. The move enables Carbyne’s further R&D-driven business with robust management teams.
“SuanNutra is the company it is today because of the commitment, expertise, and character of the people who have shaped it,” comments Anthony Weston, CEO of SuanNutra.
“Across the organization, colleagues have worked with dedication to strengthen our capabilities, refine our portfolio, and build a culture that is disciplined and ambitious. Their contribution has been central to the progress we have made and to the reputation SuanNutra now enjoys in our industry.”
The acquisition also reaffirms Suanfarma’s focus on further growth in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) sector.
Suanfarma’s nutraceutical expertise
Archimed acquired Suanfarma in 2021, which helped set a foundation for its activities in nutraceuticals, notes Carbyne.
This led to the company acquiring Monteloeder and its clinically validated portfolio. The move enhanced SuanNutra’s offerings and marked the beginning of its transformation into an independent business within the group.
Two years ago, SuanNutra launched a program that further enhanced its independence and scalability with its own strategy under CEO Anthony Weston, supported by board member Yoni Glickman.
The leadership team created ambition, discipline, and execution to sustain and grow the business.
“SuanNutra is an impressive nutraceutical ingredients platform with meaningful opportunities ahead — whether through securing dedicated supply chains, broadening its portfolio of clinically validated ingredients, or deepening its relevance among an already diverse customer base,” says Dr. Markus Petersen, managing partner at Carbyne.
“We have great confidence in the management team and look forward to building the next chapter together.”
Customer service enables long-term growth
Carbyne adds that SuanNutra has also advanced a more customer-centered commercial model, which ensures the service quality required for long-term client relationships.
“As we look ahead, we are genuinely excited to be partnering with Carbyne. Its sector understanding, long-term approach, and alignment with our values make it an excellent partner for the next phase of our journey,” comments Weston.
“Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundations already in place, broaden our reach, and develop the opportunities that lie ahead for our people, our customers, and our partners.”
Carbyne praises SuanNutra’s international partnerships, especially its EU-based subsidiary, Gonmiso’s growth, and laying the path to US expansion.
SuanNutra has contributed to ten consecutive quarters of revenue and gross profit growth, which Carbyne believes is promising for long-term business.