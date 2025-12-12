AB-Biotics and Kaneka Probiotics’ AB21 speeds up recovery for children’s respiratory infections
Key takeaways
- New research supports that the AB21 probiotic blend significantly reduces fever and discomfort in children with viral URIs.
- In a clinical trial, AB21 shortened fever duration by 1.1 days and discomfort by 0.7 days.
- The blend accelerates recovery by boosting the immune system, improving gut barrier function, and reducing inflammation.
New clinical science supports the claims of AB-Biotics and Kaneka Probiotics’ probiotic blend, AB21, for “significantly reducing” the discomfort and fever duration in children with viral upper respiratory tract infections (URIs) with pharyngitis of diverse viral origin.
The blend contains a combination of strains: Lactiplantibacillus plantarum KABP-033, -022, -023, and Pediococcus acidilactici KABP-021.
The companies note that this is one of the few pediatric probiotic clinical studies that verified which viruses cause URI symptoms.
“URIs in children are a significant global health concern,” says Jordi Espadaler, director of Innovation at AB-Biotics. “Due to their developing immune systems, children under five years old are a high-risk group, with more cases and serious or fatal outcomes reported yearly than for any other age group.”
“This study expands the evidence that AB21 can positively impact viral respiratory infections through its unique mechanism of action, activating the immune system via its effect on immunity cells as well as enhancing the gut barrier function and reducing local inflammation,” he adds.
“Together, the local and systemic effects of AB21 help to accelerate viral clearance, speeding recovery and promoting protection from future infections.”
Probiotic intervention for fever and pain
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involved 75 children aged six months to five years with clinically diagnosed viral URIs receiving either the AB21 blend or a placebo twice daily for 15 days.
The children were then monitored at follow-up assessments 15 and 45 days after completing the intervention.
Findings reveal that probiotic intervention with the AB21 blend shortened the duration of fever by 1.1 days (-40%), and pain/discomfort by 0.7 days (-19%), compared to placebo.
The children in this study had URIs diagnosed by pediatricians using clear clinical criteria — pharyngitis accompanied by fever. Polymerase Chain Reaction analyses of nasopharyngeal swabs were used to identify causative agents.
The study authors note that previous trials of probiotics for pediatric URIs have mostly relied on parent or caregiver diagnosis, which can be subjective.
Secondary outcomes
Secondary outcomes investigated in the study revealed that, during the intervention phase, body temperature and FLACC (face, legs, activity, cry, and consolability) scores were significantly lower in the probiotic group versus placebo.
Moreover, 15 days after completing the intervention, nasal congestion and the total number of symptoms were significantly lower in children who had received AB21, suggesting that immune-stimulating effects were maintained following supplementation.
While the study allowed the use of common over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen to relieve symptoms, the use of these rescue treatments was comparable between the two groups.
“This confirms the potential for AB21 to be used as a safe and effective adjunct to improve the standard care for pediatric viral URIs and demonstrates how selected probiotic strains have a fundamental role to play in creating breakthrough health solutions that improve lives worldwide,” conclude the study authors.
Supporting “cross-age and broad-spectrum efficacy,” these findings, published in the European Journal of Pediatrics, build upon a previous randomized controlled trial with AB21, where symptom duration was reduced in adults with respiratory discomfort.
Looking into other probiotic target areas, AB-Biotics and Kaneka probiotics were previously featured in an exclusive Nutrition Insight webinar spotlighting how the partners’ three-strain blend supports women in menopause by targeting their estrobolome, a key regulator of estrogen metabolism.
The duo has also co-created a specific blend that relieves constipation while supporting mental health by alleviating stress levels.
Earlier this year, the US FDA greenlit Kaneka and AB-Biotics’ DR7 probiotic for the gut-brain axis, paving the way for food and beverage formulators to incorporate the ingredient in consumer products targeting these key areas.