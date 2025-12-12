Aker BioMarine’s krill oil-based omega-3 gains first skin health claim approval in Japan
Key takeaways
- Aker BioMarine’s Superba Boost Krill oil is the first omega-3 ingredient approved for “skin health” claims in Japan.
- The approval, granted by Japan’s FFC system, is based on a local study showing support for skin moisture and enhanced barrier function.
- Clinical evidence shows that the krill oil supplement improves skin barrier function, hydration, and elasticity in beauty-from-within applications.
In Japan, Aker BioMarine’s Superba Boost Krill oil is now the first omega-3 ingredient approved for “skin health” claims. The ingredient containing eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is backed by clinically proven evidence of supporting skin moisture and enhancing barrier function in beauty-from-within supplement applications.
The news accompanies Aker BioMarine’s recent Innovation Winner recognition in Australia for its Lysoveta lysophosphatidylcholine ingredient, which enhances brain health through targeted omega-3 transport.
Japan’s Foods with Function Claims (FFC) system, managed by the Consumer Affairs Agency, issued the approval for Superba Boost Krill based on results from a local study conducted in 2023.
Aker BioMarine says the FFC approval comes at an “opportune time,” considering that the ingestible beauty trend gaining traction in Japan reflects a similar rise in demand globally, driving innovations in holistic wellness that prioritize nutrition for overall health, over purely external solutions.
“This approval marks a milestone for Japanese brands by officially recognizing Superba Boost’s skin health benefits, while also reassuring global consumers that it is clinically proven to support skin barrier function and moisture when used in beauty-focused products,” says Simon Seward, CEO of Human Health Ingredients at Aker BioMarine.
“Such approvals are essential to our business, which is built on science, R&D, and integrity, the very pillars driving transparency, credibility, and innovation across the global nutraceutical industry.”
Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine, previously connected with Nutrition Insight to speak about the company’s efforts to balance the demand for krill-based supplements with actions to protect fragile marine ecosystems in the Antarctic.
Scientifically backed skin barrier benefits
Next to the 2023 study completed in Japan, the FCC approval is backed by two 2024 studies published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, which support that krill oil supplementation may enhance overall skin health.
In these trials, participants consuming 1 g or 2 g of krill oil daily developed “stronger skin barriers, improved hydration, and greater elasticity compared with placebo,” which corresponded with increased blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids.
Superba Boost Krill Oil contains omega-3s (EPA and DHA), phospholipids, choline, and the antioxidant astaxanthin to help support skin function.
Additional preclinical research has shown rises in ceramide, collagen, and hyaluronic acid after supplementation, offering insights into potential mechanisms that may explain how reduced transepidermal water loss occurs in humans.
“This approval is an important milestone that recognizes the growing body of evidence supporting krill oil’s role in maintaining a healthy skin barrier,” says Dr. Line Johnsen, Ph.D., SVP of Human Health & Nutrition R&D at Aker BioMarine.
“Our research team has worked extensively to understand how phospholipid-bound omega-3s are utilized in the body, and this confirmation underscores the scientific foundation behind Superba Boost. We’re excited to continue exploring how this unique nutrient source can contribute to overall wellness in a responsible and evidence-based way.”
Harmonizing traditional values
Aker BioMarine highlights that in Japan, inner beauty aligns with “traditional values of harmony, longevity, and natural well-being,” reflected in rising activity across the local beauty supplements space.
The trend draws parallels with demand in Europe and North America, where consumers are gravitating toward products that support skin health through nutrition rather than topical treatments alone.
The consumer trend, “Taste the Glow,” was recently ranked #7 in Innova Market Insights’ Top Trends for 2025, spotlighting the growth in food and beverage product launches targeting added healthy skin, hair, and nail benefits over the past five years.
Recently, industry experts who connected with Nutrition Insight revealed the latest advances in beauty-related ingredient solutions. These include a precision probiotic isolated from kimchi, which targets skin conditions.
Lysoveta wins Innovation Award
Alongside its regulatory success in Japan, Aker BioMarine was awarded the Innovation Winner title at the 2025 Complementary Medicines Australia (CMA) Industry Awards, for its ingredient Lysoveta, a delivery technology that enhances brain health through targeted omega-3 transport.
Lysoveta is the first and only lysophosphatidylcholine dietary ingredient proven to cross the blood-brain barrier through the Mfsd2a transporter.
By doing so, it delivers essential omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA directly to the brain along with critical phospholipids and choline, explains Aker BioMarine. These nutrients are critical for supporting memory, mood, focus, stress resilience, and overall cognitive performance.
“This recognition is a proud milestone for our entire team,” says Ross Norris, general manager, Asia Pacific at Aker BioMarine.
“Being honored with the CMA Innovation Award is a strong validation of our scientific approach and commitment to developing truly innovative solutions across multiple ingredient platforms."