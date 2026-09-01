Menopausal women fall 35 g short on daily protein, CSIRO finds
Key takeaways
- A CSIRO survey found that nearly 80% of women aged 40 to 55 experience weight gain during the menopausal transition.
- Most women in this demographic fall approximately 35 g short of their optimal daily protein intake, with only one in three meeting recommended levels.
- Increasing dietary protein rather than simply restricting calories helps manage appetite, preserve muscle mass, and support long-term physical well-being.
Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, flags a significant protein gap among women aged 40 to 55. Survey data published by the organization reveal that weight gain is commonly reported among women throughout the menopausal transition.
The online survey comprised 1,303 female followers of the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet, a subscription-based weight loss program with high-protein meal plans, flexible recipes, and online food tracking.
It highlights that almost eight in 10 experienced weight gain in this life stage.
“When weight gain occurs during the transition to menopause, it can be tempting to simply eat less,” says CSIRO research scientist Dr. Gilly Hendrie.
“But making the right food choices and having enough protein becomes especially important at this life stage. Adequate dietary protein helps to manage appetite and support muscle mass, strength, and overall physical health.”
Women’s inadequate protein consumption
Nutritional and nutraceutical approaches to handling and alleviating menopause are receiving increased research attention and consumer interest, as demand is shifting from instant symptom relief to holistic, long-term solutions.
According to Hendrie, the findings indicate that eating less is not always the best response to midlife weight gain for women and that consuming adequate protein at this stage of life is essential.
Hendrie adds that CSIRO also found that dietary protein intake for women in this typical menopausal transition age is around 35 g short of optimal dietary protein intake levels (1.2 g per kg body weight).
Notably, just one in three survey respondents reported meeting this protein intake level.
Total well-being diet
The CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet is designed to make higher-protein eating “easier and more practical,” helping women close their protein gap without taking a restrictive approach.
Nearly 90% of female Total Wellbeing Diet members surveyed disclosed that menopause had some impact on their well-being, with one in five describing this as a significant impact on their lives.
However, more positively, half of the survey respondents reported that adhering to the Total Wellbeing Diet program had boosted their overall well-being.
“Weight gain and its flow-on effects on well-being are commonly experienced by women during menopause, and yet many are unsure what they can actually do to manage their weight during this time,” says Hendrie.
“There is no one-size-fits-all protein target, which is why understanding your own needs is so important. For women navigating menopause, being more deliberate about dietary protein can be a simple but meaningful step for supporting long-term health.”
A previous Mayo Clinic study found that menopausal women tend to navigate this life stage without seeking the proper care to help ease their symptoms. Experts previously told Nutrition Insight about how AI-driven tools can help close the menopause knowledge gap while ensuring recommendations remain evidence-based and clinically appropriate.
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