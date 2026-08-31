UofL granted US$11.6M to advance nutrition science for metabolic diseases
Key takeaways
- The UofL has received a US$11.6 million five-year CoBRE grant to launch the Nutrition and Metabolic Health Center.
- The center will research how nutrition influences chronic and metabolic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic liver disease.
- Senior researchers from multiple disciplines at the university will collaborate to strengthen metabolic health research and unify fields.
The University of Louisville (UofL) in the US has been awarded US$11.6 million from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences through a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence (CoBRE) five-year grant.
The funding will go to the launch of the Nutrition and Metabolic Health Center (NMHC) and help the researchers gain a better understanding of how diets affect health and metabolism, and how our bodies process foods.
Chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and metabolic liver disease have seen an increase in recent years and have risen to become among the most urgent health challenges. Key drivers of these diseases are poor diets and a lack of exercise.
“Increasing our understanding of how nutrition and metabolism affect human health is essential to tackle the most pressing health challenges of our time,” says Gerry Bradley, president of the UofL, Kentucky.
“In addition to the federal funds, the university has committed US$7.25 million to this broad and ambitious center. This endeavor promises to cultivate a cohort of future research leaders whose work will advance health and well-being in Kentucky and beyond for generations to come.”
The funding has been granted to the university to tackle Kentucky’s disproportionate challenges, as it ranks 43rd in health among US states.
Building on research
The new center builds on prior research conducted by the university on the chronic diseases previously mentioned.
Matthew Cave, co-director of the NMHC, comments: “Optimal nutrition and metabolism are essential for sustaining function, growth, and health, and for preventing disease. Poor diet is the leading cause of premature death worldwide, contributing to over 11 million deaths annually.”
“This grant will increase UofL’s biomedical research capacity and ultimately, the number of independently funded researchers conducting work in these critical areas.”
Thirty senior researchers from the UofL schools of medicine, dentistry, public health, social work, engineering, arts, and sciences are set to collaborate on new research in the field. They aim to help unify the diverse scientific fields to gain a bigger understanding, a common vision, and maximized research impact.
Leaders of the center predict the research may lead to new treatments and improve the prevention of metabolic diseases.
Studies on metabolic disease
Science is emerging around metabolic health, and a previous review found that fructose has underestimated metabolic effects that may cause obesity, weight gain, and metabolic syndrome. The researchers specify that while common dietary sweeteners contain both fructose and glucose, fructose has a more direct role in driving chronic disease.
Another study published last year discovered metabolites impacting liver metabolism and insulin sensitivity. It found that gut-derived metabolites influence liver metabolism and insulin sensitivity, offering new insight into how the microbiome affects metabolic health. Metabolites travel from the intestine to the liver and then to the heart, from where they are spread to the rest of the body, the researchers explained.
Meanwhile, researchers are also investigating the role of different diets on metabolic health. A mouse study recently found that following the keto diet may potentially have dangerous impacts on metabolic health, including how the body processes fats and carbohydrates. A clinical study found potential benefits for metabolic health from eating almonds.
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