True Sea Moss launches ocean-powered sparkling electrolyte drinks for everyday moments
Key takeaways
- True Sea Moss launched Sparkling Hydration, a sea moss-based sparkling electrolyte drink with 410–450 mg sodium, potassium, and magnesium per 12 fl oz can.
- The line has zero added sugar, 25–30 calories, and is sweetened with fruit juice and monk fruit.
- It targets everyday hydration occasions between soda, sports drinks, and unsweetened sparkling water.
True Sea Moss has launched Sparkling Hydration, a line of sparkling electrolyte drinks combining sea moss and key electrolytes.
“We wanted a format that keeps sea moss elemental — real fruit, real minerals, nothing synthetic,” says Jackie Ullman, VP of Marketing at True Sea Moss. “Sparkling Hydration takes what people already love about sea moss and puts it into a drink that’s easy, refreshing, and fits into a real daily routine.”
Sea moss gels are known to contain iodine, soluble fiber, and small levels of potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins A and C.
The line is available on Amazon and TikTok Shop in four flavors: Lemon, Watermelon, Cherry, and Mango.
No added sugar
According to True Sea Moss, each can of Sparkling Hydration delivers between 410 mg and 450 mg of electrolytes — sodium, potassium, and magnesium. The drink is sweetened with fruit juice and monk fruit sweetener.
The company says that Sparkling Hydration is one of the only electrolyte drinks that was designed based on sea moss. It points out that the ocean is a natural source of electrolytes.
A 12 fl oz Sparkling Hydration has zero added sugars, with 3–4 g coming from the fruits, with 25–30 calories per drink. The beverages are also vegan and gluten-free.
Suppliers recently discussed that GLP-1 use is accelerating demand for natural sweeteners and a “positive nutrition” approach over fully restricting sugar.
Nutrition for everyday moments
True Sea Moss says it aims to fill the space between traditional soda, sports drinks, and unsweetened sparkling water, built for everyday moments, not just occasional treats or workouts.
Nutrition companies are increasingly considering formats beyond traditional pills and capsules. According to Innova Market Insights’ senior consultant, Akhil Aiyar, the “pill is losing its monopoly” as “supplements shift from intervention to daily infrastructure.”
Aiyar underscored that brands need to think about which moments of a consumer’s life they are owning, such as functional hydration products, since there is a shift away from standalone product benefits toward occasions, according to Innova data.
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