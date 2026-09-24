CPHI Milan 2026: ThreoTech spotlights Magtein for cognition, eyes new categories
Key takeaways
- ThreoTech is presenting Magtein, its magnesium L-threonate ingredient, for cognitive health at CPHI Milan 2026.
- The company says five clinical studies back Magtein for cognition, sleep, memory, and stress, including a reported 7.5-year reduction in “brain age.”
- ThreoTech is exploring new applications in longevity, sports performance, and brain energy as demand grows across European nutrition and pharma brands.
ThreoTech will spotlight its patented magnesium ingredient, Magtein, at CPHI Milan next month (Oct 6–8). The company shares that the ingredient is known for supporting cognitive health, but new studies are exploring applications in other categories in new studies.
“Magtein is magnesium L-threonate with the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and support memory and cognition functions,” Solenn Gouilly-Frossard, brand manager Europe at ThreoTech, tells Nutrition Insight.
“CPHI is an amazing tradeshow reuniting the big players in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, where brands, formulators, and manufacturers come to source innovative ingredients like Magtein.”
She says that ThreoTech has raised more awareness of Magtein’s benefits since last year and has published a study on cognition in a young population.
This week, the company announced new findings on Magtein in collegiate athletes, based on a randomized, placebo-controlled study. The researchers aimed to test whether Magtein’s sleep benefits extend to athletes while also assessing recovery and physical performance over four weeks.
From cognitive health to longevity and sports performance
At this year’s show, Gouilly-Frossard expects customers to ask how Magtein is different from other forms of magnesium and whether the company has conducted more research, “especially now that Magtein is getting more and more known.”
“The evidence on how Magtein works is supported by five published clinical studies on cognition, sleep, memory, and stress. The studies show that Magtein leads to a reduction of brain age but also reduces heart rate and improves sleep and mood,” she says.
Magtein received clinical backing for its effects in boosting cognitive performance, memory, reaction time, brain cognitive age, and heart rate variability. The study showed that it improved memory, reduced “brain age” by 7.5 years, and enhanced heart rate variability.Earlier this year,
“We are still working on new studies, and for the future, we will continue to explore diverse applications of Magtein, including its role in enhancing brain energy, promoting longevity, and improving sports performance,” shares Gouilly-Frossard.
What’s driving scientific investments
According to Gouilly-Frossard, ThreoTech is seeing magnesium demand rising all across Europe from nutrition brands and, increasingly, pharmaceutical brands as well, which is helping expand Magtein’s reach.
“Most brands start with a Magtein product as a standalone ingredient with the clinical dosage, but then expand their Magtein family of products with blends with other patented ingredients or with different galenic forms such as effervescent tablets or powders.”
“However, even if Magtein is increasingly known by consumers in Europe, we need to partner with the brands we are working with to educate consumers on how Magtein works and how it is so different from other magnesium salts. That’s why we keep investing in the science and marketing of our ingredient.”
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