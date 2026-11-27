TopGum Industries targets US OTC gummy market after PLD acquisition
Key takeaways
- TopGum Industries says its acquisition of PLD will strengthen its pharmaceutical gummy capabilities, with an innovation center planned for 2027.
- The company says OTC gummy development faces stricter regulatory requirements than nutraceutical gummies, with precise dosing challenges and longer development times.
- TopGum Industries expects OTC gummies to follow the growth trajectory of supplement gummies, if major pharmaceutical brands drive adoption.
TopGum Industries is exploring pharmaceutical gummy potential in the US following its recent acquisition of P&L Developments’ (PLD) gummy manufacturing operations in New York and R&D lab in Miami, US.
The company will combine its gummy formulation expertise with PLD’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities to develop new delivery formats for over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The acquisition deal, completed in May 2026, is valued at up to US$35 million. As part of it, PLD will also distribute TopGum Industries products to US retailers under store-brand deals.
TopGum Industries plans to open a US innovation center in the second half of 2027 to strengthen customer collaboration and accelerate product development.
Nutrition Insight speaks with Eyal Shohat, CEO at TopGum Industries, and Jennifer Toomey, US head of new product development at the company, about the acquisition and technical complexities of pharmaceutical gummy development.
Shohat explains that the PLD acquisition enables Israel-based TopGum Industries to be closer to its US customers, supporting collaboration and shortening lead times.
“One of our plans for this location is to bring our advanced development capabilities to the US,” he details. “We plan on building an innovation center there where we will be able to host our customers for innovation days and work with them.”
Additionally, he highlights opportunities in the OTC gummy market in the US, similar to the boost in vitamin, mineral, and supplement (VMS) gummies, which he says account for around a quarter of the US VMS market.
“We see this trend emerging all around the world,” he notes. “Our estimation, and also the industry’s estimation, is that this will happen in pharma OTC.”
Shohat explains that innovation in VMS commonly starts with emerging brands, while in the pharmaceutical market, he expects larger brands to drive new formats.
“When we talk about drugs, the confidence of the end consumer in the product should be much higher. Therefore, we believe the tipping point will be when a big, reputable, well-known brand launches in a gummy format.”
Expanding US manufacturing
Shohat underscores that it is challenging for a confectionery company to sell VMS gummies, but even more complicated for a VMS company to enter the pharmaceutical industry.
He adds that TopGum Industries will leverage PLD’s capabilities, as PLD already produces antihistamine and pain relief products in gummy format.
“PLD brings pharma capabilities — the production facility, the know-how, and the quality that is much more stringent with pharma — and we bring the gummies. We meet in the middle,” he notes. “That is why we did this transaction.”
Toomey adds that the PLD acquisition was the right opportunity, in the right location, and at the right time. “It’s not that we just started looking at opportunities or ways to come into the US; it had to be the good fit.”
“We’re looking beyond what a normal gummy can do, and we needed to find a place that would marry that. That’s the ‘why now’ — we found the right opportunity.”
Delivery formats
Toomey notes that gummies are challenging formats, regardless of the active ingredient used in them. She adds that consumer expectations for gummy taste and texture are very high.
“We bring the expertise not only from a formulation perspective — how it tastes — but also where to add the ingredient and how to do it so that we protect the shelf life of that active as much as possible. It’s a melding of capabilities to make the best gummy, because a gummy is so different from other dose forms.”
Shohat agrees: “I’m always saying that gummies are by far the most complicated delivery format to produce. After seeing how capsules, powders, and liquids are produced, I can now certainly say with much greater confidence that it’s a whole different ballgame.”
He adds that the ramp-up to building a new facility is also more challenging with gummies.
Pharma gummies
OTC and nutraceutical gummies have many similarities, notes Toomey. From a quality perspective, there isn’t much difference, she adds.
“But in terms of other ingredients, certainly yes. When you’re dealing with monographs, you have to make sure that you’re reviewing them very carefully.”
The US FDA’s OTC drug monographs establish conditions, such as active ingredients, uses, doses, routes of administration, labeling, and testing, under which an OTC product in a specific category is generally recognized as safe and effective for its intended use.
The FDA notes that products from this list may be marketed without an approved drug application if they meet legal requirements in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
“The dosage has to be very accurate,” explains Toomey. “The form of the ingredient comes into play even more. And, the complexity with gummies is that it’s a gel. It’s a very engineered structure, and you have to make sure that those other ingredients are all approved for use in OTC.”
The higher ingredient scrutiny and stricter regulations mean that companies need to understand and learn legislation before developing a new product, Toomey underscores.
She adds that the development phase is also much longer for an OTC than a nutraceutical gummy, as companies face strict requirements in testing as well.
“That’s where it can take a longer time. It takes longer to develop, with more scrutiny and structure. It’s about understanding how you work within that and still make a delicious gummy at the end of it.”
Shohat adds that the FDA allows chewables or soft chews, but there is no standalone monograph for gummies. As a result, he says that OTC gummies on the market are labeled as “soft chew.”
New drug format
Another pathway to bring a nonprescription drug to the US market is by going through the drug application process, which includes preclinical research, an Investigational New Drug application, clinical trials, a marketing application, FDA review, and postmarket surveillance.
However, Shohat points to the 505(b)(2) hybrid pathway as an alternative route to market for OTC gummies. This FDA New Drug Application route enables a new formulation or dosage form of an existing drug. He says that brands can use this pathway to present a drug that doesn’t have a monograph in a new delivery format.
“In this case, the development process and the money that has to be invested are much higher,” he notes. “Usually, the brand owner will come in as a sponsor and collaborate with a specific company. It’s a much longer process and can take a few years.”
Shohat says that while developing good-tasting gummies is challenging, new formulations are far easier to develop in VMS.
“When it comes to drugs, it’s a different process, and if there is no monograph, then it’s a long and expensive one.”
Changing the US OTC market
Shohat says that TopGum Industries is not dealing with any territory outside the US for OTC gummies.
“The monograph that exists in the US does not exist elsewhere in the world, at least not in the developed world,” he notes. “And in Europe, as an example, each country is different.”
“I think, similar to VMS, the breakthrough will come from the US, and later on it will go to other regions and countries around the world.”
Shohat says that the easiest way to bring OTC gummies to the US market is to work with products on the OTC monograph list.
“Then the second stage will be 505(b)(2), which can be an OTC, but doesn’t have a monograph.”
In the future, he also envisions developing prescription (Rx) drugs in gummy formats, by presenting existing drugs in a new delivery format.
“With Rx as an example, we would like to have drugs that are used very often, daily use,” he adds. “It also increases compliance. We know this from VMS, let alone with drugs.”
Toomey adds: “We feel very strongly that this is the future: bringing medications people depend on to them in an enjoyable way. As I often say, nobody says, ‘I can’t wait to take my pill today.’”
She also notes that TopGum Industries is looking forward to hosting its customers in the innovation center that the company is building at the US plant.
“We’re looking forward to being able to host customers, regardless of what industry they are in, and starting to see how we can bring our innovation into the OTC market, exploring the possibilities there in chewable gels, and expanding those offerings with the right partners in the market.”
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