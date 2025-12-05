“Unseen and unregulated” forever chemical in most EU cereals raises reprotoxic concerns
- Over 80% of EU cereals contain the “forever chemical” TFA, with contamination levels exceeding safety limits — particularly for children.
- TFA exposure from cereal consumption alone can account for over one-third of the proposed acceptable daily intake, and nearly double that for children.
- Environmental groups demand an immediate EU-wide ban on PFAS pesticides, warning that TFA’s persistence and potential reprotoxic effects pose a growing food safety threat.
Cereals in Europe have been found to be contaminated with trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) at alarming levels, according to the European Pesticide Action Network (PAN). This “forever chemical” is said to be extremely persistent and reprotoxic and is currently escaping food safety authority monitoring systems.
PAN’s report warns that 81.8% of cereal samples, or 54 out of 66 samples, are contaminated with a TFA concentration of 78.9 μg/kg on average, which exceeds health safety levels for children and maximum residue limits. This level is 1,071 times higher than the average TFA concentration in tap water.
PAN warns that the average consumed TFA per product is over a third (36.9%) of its proposed acceptable daily intake. Even more concerning, TFA exposures almost double (184.3%) in children’s total cereal consumption.
The report details: “TFA causes serious adverse effects on reproduction and development in animal studies. These effects ranged from skeletal and eye malformations in rabbit offspring to decreased sperm quality, disrupted thyroid function, immunotoxicity, and liver toxicity in rat offspring, and in certain cases, adults.”
PAN touts its study as the first EU-wide study on TFA in cereal-based food products, also conducted by environmental NGOs. The study was executed across 16 EU countries that produce cereals.
Urgent ban required
Compared to other cereal-based products, the study found that TFAs significantly contaminate wheat products. Per EU law, PFAS pesticides are equally authorized for use on wheat, spelt, and rye.
According to the researchers, the data suggest widespread contamination and bioaccumulation of TFAs and have become part of EU diets.
“Considering that TFA is being assessed for classification as toxic for reproduction (Category 1B) by the European Chemicals Agency, and that evidence of its other long-term human health impacts is now emerging, these findings are highly alarming,” reads the report.
“By the time the EU finally takes action to ban PFAS pesticides and other sources of TFA, what levels of this forever chemical will then be found in Europe’s food supply?”
As a result, PAN Europe is demanding an immediate ban on PFAS pesticides, alongside immediate regulation to reduce health risks and promote safer farming practices.
It also advocates for a protective acceptable daily intake that considers current toxicological uncertainties and vulnerable groups, following the precautionary principle.
PAN previously told Nutrition Insight that PFAS pollution is also inseparable from current food and nutrition systems.
The organization has also documented TFA contamination in EU water and wines. It also detected 31 different PFAS residues in EU fruits and vegetables between 2011 and 2021.
In other studies on PFAS and health, a US study found that exposure to forever chemicals may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. PFAS has also been found to damage fetal development, posing long-term health risks long before birth.
This year, we spoke to researchers who found that certain gut microbes can absorb PFAS. They plan to launch a probiotic supplement featuring novel strains to protect against the chemicals’ effects, which is on track for release next year.
