Symrise to debut clinical evidence for acerola beauty ingredient at SupplySide Global
Key takeaways
- Symrise is unveiling clinical data showing that its Acerowell acerola ingredient significantly improves skin radiance and translucency in mature women.
- Probi is debuting Rham271h, a stable postbiotic designed to support immune function and gut barrier integrity.
- A study on Probi’s LP299V and LPGOS42 probiotic combination confirmed significant improvements in digestive regularity and bowel movements.
Symrise will unveil clinical evidence supporting the skin health claims for its acerola-based beauty ingredient, Acerowell, at SupplySide Global 2026 (Oct 26–30) in Las Vegas, US. Additionally, the company’s Care and Wellness Division will debut its Health Active Solutions and Probi offerings for the Americas.
At its booth, Symrise will showcase market-ready formulation concepts, recipes, and taste-balancing solutions in beverages, stick packs, and chewables.
“We combine health actives, biotics, and formulation expertise to turn robust science into differentiated solutions for our customers and consumers. SupplySide Global gives us a strong platform to advance this integrated proposition in the Americas and across global markets,” says Isabelle Ducellier, global VP of Health at Symrise Care and Wellness.
Acerowell’s new clinical findings
Symrise will highlight Acerowell’s unreleased findings from a randomized, placebo-controlled study involving 108 women aged 45 to 60. It found that daily supplementation of 600 mg for 12 weeks significantly improved skin radiance and translucency versus placebo.
More than 80% of participants also reported improvements in skin luminosity, complexion, and texture, according to Symrise.
The company standardizes and vertically integrates acerola powder for consistent quality and traceability. It details that manufacturers can use Acerowell in powders, gummies, and functional beverages, combining formulation flexibility with clinically supported visible results from the first month.
Postbiotic Rham271h for biotic innovation
Symrise will demonstrate how science-backed postbiotics can broaden formulation opportunities beyond live probiotics. Its range at the show includes subsidiary Probi’s postbiotic Rham271h.
Probi derives the ingredient from Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus 6594. The inactivated strain retains biological activity, while its pH and heat resistance support stable, versatile applications.
Symrise cites in vitro research indicating effects on biomarkers associated with immune modulation, including increased levels of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10, as well as support for gut barrier integrity.
At a daily dose of 10 billion TFU, Rham271h offers manufacturers a stable option for dietary supplements and functional F&B, notes Symrise. It says the ingredient also advances Probi’s strategy to build a broader platform across prebiotics, probiotics, synbiotics, and postbiotics, supporting differentiated microbiome solutions for specific formulation and consumer needs.
Targeted probiotic benefits
Symrise will also spotlight new clinical evidence for Probi’s probiotic strains LP299V and LPGOS42, backed by findings from an eight-week randomized, placebo-controlled study of 100 healthy adults with occasional constipation.
In the study, the dual-strain combination “significantly improved” key measures of digestive comfort and regularity, along with quality-of-life outcomes, compared with placebo.
A post hoc analysis revealed that participants who reported three or fewer weekly bowel movements at baseline represented 80% of the study population.
In this particular group, the dual-strain formulation was associated with a significantly greater increase in the number of weekly complete spontaneous bowel movements.
According to Symrise, these results support the development of targeted probiotic solutions and extend the evidence for LP299V across digestive health, sports, and active nutrition.
SupplySide Global teasers
In other previews ahead of next week’s Las Vegas trade show, Clasado Biosciences and Probi will feature their next-generation of biotics innovations. Clasado Biosciences will spotlight its prebiotic galactooligosaccharide (GOS) ingredient, Bimuno GOS, while Probi will highlight its pro- and postbiotics, such as the Lactiplantibacillus plantarum LP299V strain.
Sabinsa will highlight the expanding manufacturing capabilities behind its new effervescent tablet, powder mix, and stick pack production lines, aiming to provide brands with more ways to deliver active ingredients.
Meanwhile, BGG will showcase a sweet and spicy (“swicy”) beverage for weight management and indulgent snack bars for mental well-being. The drink concept features ApplePhenon, a polyphenol- and procyanidin-rich apple extract, which the company says has been clinically studied for weight management.
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Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
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