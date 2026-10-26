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SourceOne launches LysOmega...

SourceOne launches LysOmega targeting brain and eye DHA delivery

26 Oct 2026 | By

Key takeaways

  • SourceOne Global Partners launches LysOmega, an LPC-rich DHA and EPA paired with VESIsorb delivery, designed to cross the blood-brain and blood-retina barriers.
  • The delivery mechanism works due to higher plasma LPC-DHA levels reaching the MFSD2A transporter.
  • A human pharmacokinetic and biomarker trial is planned for Q4 2026, focused on APOE4 carriers.
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SourceOne Global Partners has launched an omega-3 formula, LysOmega, optimized to increase the absorption of essential fatty acids past the blood-brain and blood-retina barriers. The company says the formulation helps solve the challenge of optimal organ absorption of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). The solution is the result of a four-year research and development project. 

SourceOne Global Partners has launched an omega-3 formula, LysOmega, optimized to increase the absorption of essential fatty acids past the blood-brain and blood-retina barriers. The company says the formulation helps solve the challenge of optimal organ absorption of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). The solution is the result of a four-year research and development project.

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“We have long understood the value of omega-3s. Emerging science now suggests that the way these essential fatty acids are delivered to key organs, including the brain, may be as important as the amount we take,” says Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of SourceOne Global Partners.

LysOmega combines DHA and EPA from fish oil with phospholipids and choline in the form of LPC, delivered via its VESIsorb. The delivery system has 35 years of commercial use that SourceOne says is clinically shown to increase omega-3 exposure and absorption by up to 26-fold, from a Phase I human pharmacokinetic study.

SourceOne Global Partners is launching LysOmega this week at SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, US (Oct 26–30).

From cognition to reproductive health

SourceOne Global Partners says that earlier research has shown VESIsorb technology to deliver higher LPC-DHA omega-3 levels in the blood plasma, resulting in its increased concentration at the MFSD2A transporter surface, which transports DHA across the blood-brain barrier into the brain.

“Strategically utilizing a VESIsorb technology-based formulation to address this multi-step omega-3 delivery from the intestines into the blood and then to the MFSD2A transporter in the right form gives our brand partners a powerful new foundation for product differentiation that supports potential applications in cognitive health, healthy aging, eye health, and reproductive health,” says Lopez.

SourceOne Global Partners explains that the delivery system works due to its small droplet size, which results in a very low polydispersity index, enabling better bioavailability, reproducibility, and homogeneity. 

According to the company, LysOmega is a first-to-market opportunity with LPC-rich omega-3 that has been validated for compatibility with a clinically proven delivery system.

Upcoming human trial

SourceOne Global Partners further says a human clinical trial is planned to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, with Michael Davidson, M.D., director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago in the US, leading the study.

“The LysOmega study is designed to generate human pharmacokinetic and biomarker data evaluating whether the formulation produces higher and more consistent circulating DHA and EPA levels and greater central nervous system availability of DHA and EPA than conventional omega-3 products,” says Davidson. 

“A particular focus is on APOE4 carriers, roughly one in four people, who have a well-established increase in late-onset Alzheimer’s disease risk. Prior research suggests these carriers may experience reduced delivery of DHA across the blood-brain barrier and, in some supplementation trials, a more muted cognitive response than non-carriers. This groundbreaking study will evaluate SourceOne’s ability to address this unmet need with LysOmega.”

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