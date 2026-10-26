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Superbrewed Food targets digestive health with Thryvia postbiotic at SupplySide Global 2026

26 Oct 2026 | By

Key takeaways

  • Superbrewed Food showcased study results where 89% of participants reported improved digestive health scores using its 200 mg daily Thryvia postbiotic.
  • The company highlighted Thryvia's shelf stability, low inclusion rate, and processing compatibility for functional foods and supplements at SupplySide Global 2026.
  • Newly appointed CEO Rizwan Khan and president Tracy Bryan are advancing plans to validate these findings through randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials.
Bacteria under a microscope(All image credits: Superbrewed Food).

Superbrewed Food highlights new results from a four-week consumer perception study of its flagship Thryvia postbiotic made from precision fermentation. Spotlighting the ingredient’s potential benefits for digestive health, independent research by Citruslabs was based on a 200 mg daily dose of the wellness ingredient. 

The company will highlight Thryvia’s shelf stability, low inclusion rate, and compatibility with conventional food processing at this week’s SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 26–30).

Unlike live probiotics, Thryvia does not require microbial viability to deliver biological activity. It is positioned for inclusion in dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages.

The ingredient was created using Superbrewed’s Whole-Cell Intelligence platform, which combines AI, microbial discovery, molecular characterization, and industrial fermentation to develop and commercialize precision postbiotics with targeted biological functionality.

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“Superbrewed’s Whole-Cell Intelligence platform combines exceptional scientific innovation with scalable manufacturing to deliver highly differentiated ingredients with enormous commercial potential,” says Rizwan Khan, CEO of Superbrewed Food.

Khan’s leadership was announced this month, after he served as SVP global head of sales at Nuritas. He previously held the title of VP and global head of sales for Kerry Group’s Applied Health & Nutrition division.

“Having spent decades bringing innovative ingredients to market, I’m excited to partner with Tracy Bryan [Superbrewed Food co-founder and president] and the team to accelerate growth and deliver transformative solutions to the global nutrition industry,” shares Khan.

Consumer-reported digestion benefits 

An open-label perception study captured participants’ self-reported experiences and was not designed to establish causality. After four weeks of supplementing with Thryvia, 89% of participants in the study (33 of 37) reported numerical improvement in their overall digestive health scores.

Thryvia manufacturing facilitySuperbrewed Food produces the Thryvia postbiotic through a commercial manufacturing partnership with Döhler.According to Superbrewed Food, 76% reported their stomach felt more at ease throughout the day, while 73% reported less bloating or abdominal distension after eating. Meanwhile, 70% reported improved overall digestive comfort.

“These results are particularly encouraging because consumers reported improvements across multiple dimensions of digestive comfort in as little as 24 hours,” says Tracy.

“Combined with our growing understanding of Thryvia’s precise bioactive peptides and biological mechanisms, these findings strengthen our confidence in its potential to deliver meaningful health benefits.”

 Superbrewed is now initiating randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials to validate these findings and establish causal effects.

Brewing in the pipeline

In other recent developments, Nutrition Insight spoke with Tracy to explore findings suggesting that SB1 — another postbiotic cultured protein produced from Clostridium tyrobutyricum — performs comparably to “gold standard” muscle-building whey.

The company presented these findings at Nutrition 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Washington, D.C., US.

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