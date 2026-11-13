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Purina Pro Plan Veterinary launches cat joint and hairball supplements, urinary diet next
Key takeaways
- Purina Pro Plan Veterinary launched liquid cat supplements for joint and hairball care in the US, with a therapeutic urinary diet following on November 23.
- The Joint Care liquid contains omega-3s and L-leucine, while Hairball Care uses functional cellulose to aid digestive hair elimination.
- The upcoming UR Urinary St/Ox + Calm diet pairs urinary and calming support to manage stones, though its full ingredient profile remains undisclosed.
In the US, Nestlé’s Purina Pro Plan Veterinary has launched two new cat nutrition supplements for mobility and hairball management, with a third product — a therapeutic urinary diet — scheduled to follow on November 23. While Purina shares key ingredient details for the available supplements, it has yet to disclose the full formulation for the upcoming diet.
These additions expand the brand’s Pro Plan Veterinary feline portfolio, which includes therapeutic diets and supplements to support hydration, digestive health, calm behavior, and other essential aspects of cat care.
“Nutritional science has advanced tremendously, and today’s solutions must account for more than just cats’ clinical needs. They also need to fit the realities of pet owners’ lives,” says Martha Cline, a veterinary nutritionist at Purina.
“Whether supporting urinary health and mobility or managing hairballs, our goal is to develop targeted nutrition and supplements that help veterinary teams make confident recommendations and give cat owners practical solutions they can incorporate into everyday care.”
Expanding veterinary feline care
The first of the two launches in the Pro Plan Veterinary feline portfolio is Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Joint Care. According to the brand, the liquid supplement is specially formulated with omega-3 fatty acids to support healthy joints, mobility, and comfort, along with L-leucine to help maintain healthy muscles. The “feline-friendly” liquid format targets convenience in a cat’s daily routine.
The second launched product is Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Hairball Care. This liquid supplement is formulated with functional cellulose to help eliminate hair from the digestive tract, which aims to minimize hairball formation, and supports normal bowel function and stool quality.
Purina says it is designed for cats that may benefit from hairball support while remaining on their current diet, offering it as a practical option for veterinarians and pet owners.
The soon-to-be-launched Pro Plan Veterinary Diets UR Urinary St/Ox + Calm Feline Formula “combines established urinary nutrition with support for calm behavior” to help manage cats with stress-related urinary conditions, according to Purina. The brand says the formula helps dissolve struvite stones and reduce the risk of both struvite and calcium oxalate stone recurrence.
Recent Purina activities
In other recent pet health and nutrition developments, Nestlé invested more than CHF157 million (US$193.3 million) in September to expand Purina’s pet food production in Thailand. The investment is set to boost the company’s manufacturing capabilities for the brands Felix, Friskies, Pro Plan, and Purina One.
Purina also partnered with the Senior Dog Veterinary Society in August to help veterinary professionals address the specific healthy aging and nutritional needs of older canines.
Nestlé announced another significant capital injection into its pet food business in July, a CHF520 million (US$641.9 million) investment in a pet food plant in Mantova, Italy. The facility will begin manufacturing super-premium wet foods for cats and dogs in 2029 to meet growing demand for pet food across Europe.
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