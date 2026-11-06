Fi Europe 2026: Kensing debuts cholesterol-lowering cream cheese with Sunvasterol
Key takeaways
- Kensing will present a cream cheese prototype with Sunvasterol EST sunflower sterols at Fi Europe 2026.
- The company says Sunvasterol EST accounts for 6.7% of the formulation, and that two daily servings meet the EFSA health claim threshold for LDL cholesterol reduction.
- Kensing spots heart health opportunities from a growing demand for healthy aging and notes a reformulation away from red yeast rice and berberine toward phytosterols.
At Food Ingredients (Fi) Europe 2026, Kensing will introduce a prototype cream cheese enriched with its Sunvasterol ester (EST), a sunflower-sourced plant sterol formulation. The company says the “cardio-functional cream cheese” includes phytosterols that are recognized by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as providing cholesterol-lowering benefits.
Plant sterols are natural lipid compounds found in seeds, grains, nuts, and legumes. Kensing notes that they are similar to cholesterol and known for lowering LDL cholesterol in the blood when added to the diet.
Alessio Tagliaferri, VP global business development and marketing at Kensing, tells Nutrition Insight that the cream cheese prototype is a new dairy application for Sunvasterol EST, plant sterols from sunflowers. Kensing launched the brand at Fi Europe in 2025 with exclusive EU authorization as novel food following a positive EFSA opinion.
He says that the company’s focus at Fi Europe 2026 is to highlight its plant-based and upcycled solutions for the food and supplement industries.
“For supplements, functional foods, and beverages, we offer cholesterol-lowering solutions such as plant sterols from different plant sources. This year, we are presenting edible formats for cholesterol management in chewable tablets and gummies.”
Tagliaferri adds: “For natural preservation in the food chain, we offer natural mixed tocopherols and antioxidant systems for brands looking for clean-label, natural antioxidants rather than synthetic ones.”
Heart-healthy cream cheese
EFSA has approved several health claims for plant sterols and cholesterol. The authority notes that plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol at a daily intake of 1.5–3 g.
novel food authorization for Sunvasterol EST. The company says this enables an expanded phytosterol specification, permitting a 3–7% higher proportion of naturally occurring minor sterols. According to Kensing, this enables better alignment with the composition of its sunflower sterols and reduces the need for “unnecessary” processing.In 2025, Kensing received its EU
The company notes that the cream cheese prototype retains the “classic creamy texture” and has a mild flavor that consumers expect. Tagliaferri says the company is opening new possibilities to add phytosterols to people’s wellness routines by incorporating them into dietary staples.
Sunvasterol EST accounts for 6.7% of the cream cheese formulation, with one 25 g serving providing 1 g of plant sterols, notes Kensing. The company indicates that two servings are sufficient to meet the 1.5–2.4 g daily plant sterol intake associated with a 7–10% reduction in LDL cholesterol over two to three weeks in an authorized EFSA health claim.
Healthy aging drives opportunities
Tagliaferri says market trends are currently centered on longevity, metabolic health, and gut health.
“For healthy aging, vitamin E has significant potential, especially in fortified products, as it helps protect cells from oxidative stress,” he adds. “We also recognize that the needs of a 40-year-old are not the same as those of a 70-year-old, creating opportunities for products tailored to different needs and stages of life.”
“A recent report by Innova Market Insights highlights that the number one goal this year is to stay healthier for longer, which implies improving nutrition and eating habits with high-quality, natural ingredients,” he continues.
Tagliaferri says that healthy aging is also trending as a way to prevent future diseases. He also points to the importance of a strong heart to support that.
“In many cases, that means reducing cholesterol,” he points out. “By combining longevity and functional nutrition, we see that heart health is a key priority.”
Beauty, metabolic health & energy
The focus on longevity is also driving health trends in other categories, such as personal care and food and beverages, notes Tagliaferri.
natural vitamin E from sunflower. EFSA recognizes the vitamin’s benefits as an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative stress.He sees beauty-from-within becoming more important for consumers. In this space, Tagliaferri points to SunE, Kensing’s
“Eating healthy and drinking vitamin-fortified nutritional or protein shakes are also big trends,” he adds. “We see that clean labels are no longer a trend; they are a must for European consumers.”
Additionally, Tagliaferri says that metabolic health is a hot topic for F&B and supplements. “According to Innova Market Insights, supplements with a metabolic health claim are growing [by] 85%.”
“Energy is another big opportunity for functional beverages, since consumers want energy drinks to keep them moving,” he continues.
Regulatory updates
Tagliaferri highlights several regulatory and safety concerns that impact formulations for food, beverage, and supplement manufacturers.
For example, he notes that brands are reformulating heart health products due to growing regulatory and safety concerns around ingredients such as red yeast rice and berberine, which have been subject to safety assessments by EFSA.
“This is creating opportunities for established alternatives such as phytosterols, and we can support brands looking to transition their formulations toward phytosterol-based solutions.”
Meanwhile, he says that the contaminants mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons (MOSH) and mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH) are good examples of how quickly expectations are evolving.
“A few years ago, there was much less discussion around these contaminants, whereas today they are an important concern for the industry,” Tagliaferri adds. “Controlling them can be challenging, as they can be introduced at different points along the supply chain.”
“We have been working proactively to keep MOSH and MOAH levels in our products as low as possible, even where specific regulatory limits have not yet been established. This proactive approach also helps us anticipate evolving regulatory expectations.”
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