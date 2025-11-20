Pothos to debut Solein-powered protein powders in the US
Key takeaways
- Pothos will launch one of the first US consumer products made with Solein by integrating the ingredient in its PRVL protein powder line in early 2026.
- The Solein-powered powders support Pothos’ clean-label, minimalist approach with vegan, non-GMO, allergen-free ingredients.
- The partnership marks a significant step in Solar Foods’ US expansion following Solein’s recent regulatory approvals and market entry.
US-based Pothos will integrate Solein into its ready-to-mix protein powders. Developed by Solar Foods, Solein protein is produced using carbon dioxide and electricity. The protein powders will be among the first Solein-powered products available to US consumers, following Solar Foods’ launch of its sustainable protein in the country last year.
Pothos aims to make a limited quantity of non-dairy, gluten-free, and soy-free protein powders available to consumers in early 2026, under its renewed brand PRVL.
Thomas Miller, VP of Operations at Pothos, says the company is “excited” to work with Solein as the product fits Pothos’ philosophy of creating “minimalist products free from unnecessary additives, offering a complete amino acid profile and vegan-friendly, non-GMO characteristics.”
“PRVL is pioneering a new generation of protein, one that proves innovation doesn’t need excess. Every element is intentional; every choice backed by science, designed to meet the growing demand for cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable nutrition.”
Fermenting air
Solein protein is produced through a bioprocess that grows a single microbe by using air and electricity. The resulting product is a nutritionally rich and versatile option that can replace many types of protein and be added to fortify foods as a source of iron, fiber, and B vitamins.
“Solein offers exceptional nutritional values, great taste, and minimal environmental impact, setting a new standard for nutritional protein,” says Troels Nørgaard, chief commercial and product officer of Solar Foods.
“We can’t wait to see products powered by Solein available for consumers. Solein fits perfectly into clean-label products and Pothos’ minimalist approach featuring only essential, high-quality ingredients.”
Nørgaard says Pothos has been able to develop a product for the market very fast. “It is a big milestone for us to enter this market segment and the ready-to-mix product category in the US.”
Solar Foods gained regulatory approval for the product in Singapore in 2022 and launched the protein in the US in 2024 after receiving a self-affirmed generally recognized as safe status.
The Finnish company also displayed its protein at the US Future Food-Tech event in San Francisco, California.