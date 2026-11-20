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Nike & Science in Sport to launch performance nutrition range for runners in 2027
Key takeaways
- Nike and Science in Sport are launching a co-designed performance nutrition range for runners in spring 2027 focused on energy, hydration, and recovery.
- The partnership combines Science in Sport’s isotonic gels and dual-source carbohydrates with Nike’s branding, design, and outreach.
- The deal expands on their 2026 Nike After Dark Tour collaboration and will bring nutrition products, education, and experiences to select Nike Running and Science in Sport events.
Nike has teamed up with UK-based sports supplements specialist Science in Sport to design a performance nutrition range for runners, scheduled to launch in spring 2027. The partners say the upcoming range will combine Science in Sport’s formulation and manufacturing expertise with Nike’s understanding of runners, branding, and design to “make fueling easier for more runners to understand and use.”
The brands plan to collaborate across experiences, education, and performance science, with an aim to support runners in fueling, hydrating, and recovering, according to a statement from Science in Sport.
“This is a landmark moment for Science in Sport and a powerful endorsement of the business we have built. Expanding our partnership with Nike is a tremendous opportunity to bring our science, product development expertise and ambition to more runners, and to explore what comes next for performance nutrition,” says Dan Wright, executive chair at Science in Sport.
“We have always believed that nutrition has the potential to be one of the most important performance advantages available to an athlete. Yet there is still so much opportunity to improve how athletes understand, access, and use it.”
Three decades of endurance fueling
The partners also plan to explore future research and testing on fueling, hydration, and recovery, and to bring performance nutrition products, fueling guidance, and experiences to more runners at select Nike Running and Science in Sport events.
Science in Sport has spent over three decades developing endurance sports nutrition.
The business develops, manufactures, and distributes scientifically formulated performance nutrition products across energy, hydration, and recovery.
Science in Sport says it created the first isotonic energy gel, which is formulated to match the osmotic pressure of body fluids so runners can digest it quickly without needing extra water.
The company also says it helped pioneer dual-source carbohydrate fueling. By pairing two carbohydrate types — typically maltodextrin and fructose — that use separate intestinal transporters, these formulas are designed to help athletes absorb and oxidize more total carbohydrate per hour with less gastrointestinal discomfort.
Both approaches are now widely used across long-distance running and endurance sports.
The announcement follows Science in Sport’s appointment as the official exclusive Performance Fuel and Hydration Partner for the 2026 Nike After Dark Tour — a series of seven night-running experiences in cities around the globe.
For these events, Science in Sport is offering participants items from a co-branded nutrition range for before, during, and after the race. This included hydration electrolyte sachets, energy gels, and post-race shakes with clear whey protein and collagen.
“Our ambition is to help set a new standard for how performance nutrition contributes to sporting achievement, giving more people the knowledge and confidence to fuel their ambitions — whatever their starting point or personal ambition — and exploring what can be accomplished when two organizations share a commitment to helping every athlete unlock their potential,” Wright concludes.
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