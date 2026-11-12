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Next-gen supplements pair precision nutrition with consumer-friendly formats
Key takeaways
- Supplements are shifting toward targeted, science-backed solutions for longevity, metabolic health, and personalized nutrition.
- Product manufacturers and ingredient suppliers note that innovative delivery formats balance ingredient efficacy, bioavailability, and stability with convenience and sensory appeal.
- Companies point to healthy aging, GLP-1 companion nutrition, and women’s health as key growth opportunities for supplements.
The next generation of supplements is moving beyond traditional formats and one-size-fits-all solutions toward science-backed nutrition in simpler, more enjoyable formats. Manufacturers spot opportunities in targeted solutions, personalized healthy aging, metabolic health, and functional food and beverages.
Nutrition Insight speaks with Sirio, ADM, Gelita, Lubrizol, Concordix, and Ourvita to explore how evolving consumer expectations are driving supplement innovations. They also underscore the importance of balancing ingredient efficacy and clinically relevant doses with convenience and sensory appeal.
Janine Barlow, head of R&D at Sirio Europe, says that consumers are asking much more from their supplements than they used to.
“The big trends identified by Innova for 2027 — including metabolic health, targeted energy, and everyday ‘feel good’ benefits — all point in the same direction: people are moving away from broad promises and looking for nutrition that answers far more specific needs.”
“This means supplements are being pulled in two directions at once: toward greater nutritional sophistication, and toward products that feel simpler and easier to make part of everyday life,” she adds.
Alicia Humpert, global marketing director of Microbiome at ADM, notes that maintaining ingredient efficacy while delivering appealing sensory experiences remains a key challenge for formulators.
“As consumer demand shifts toward everyday formats, brands must ensure supplements deliver the expected benefits while meeting the flavor, texture, and stability requirements of each application. This requires a holistic formulation approach, with functional ingredients carefully selected for performance ability in the finished product.”
For example, she points to postbiotics’ potential in moving innovation forward. While probiotics need to stay alive to confer a health benefit, postbiotics retain their functionality in difficult formulation environments, such as high heat, and do not require refrigeration.
What next-gen means
Oliver Wolf, in charge of global product promotion at Gelita, underscores that “next generation” does not necessarily mean more complicated.
“Innovation should ultimately make supplementation more relevant and easier for consumers: a clearly defined benefit, an effective dose, credible science, and a format that fits effortlessly into daily life.”
He points to a shift from general to targeted nutrition as one of the key trends shaping the next generation of supplements. “Plus, today’s consumers want to understand an ingredient’s functionality, the recommended dosage, and what scientific evidence supports the claimed beneficial effect.”
“Therefore, we are seeing a shift toward precise collagen intake, as opposed to indiscriminate consumption, as consumers begin to understand that collagen peptides are not necessarily interchangeable. That’s because their biological activity depends on the peptide composition created during production.”
For example, Wolf says Gelita’s Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCPs) are designed with specific peptide profiles for particular physiological effects on skin, joints, bones, tendons and ligaments, muscle and body composition, and endurance performance. He adds that the company’s BCPs are supported by preclinical and human clinical research.
“I believe this combination of precision, scientific substantiation, and consumer-relevant benefits will increasingly define what ‘next generation’ means in supplements.”
Overcoming formulation challenges
Teresa Negra, technical business development manager at Lubrizol, says poor bioavailability, instability, unpleasant sensory attributes, and tolerability are common formulation challenges in developing next generation supplements.
“The right delivery systems, such as Lubrizol’s advanced microencapsulation technologies, can address several of these challenges simultaneously, ensuring consistent performance.”
She says that the company’s technologies have been validated to improve bioavailability, dispersibility, and stability, while enabling the successful incorporation of challenging actives into diverse dosage forms.
“They also reduce ingredient interactions, improve gastrointestinal tolerability, and enable improved absorption profiles of actives after consumption,” adds Negra.
She notes that enhanced stability is particularly important for shelf life and consumer acceptance, as it enables more palatable applications by minimizing unpleasant flavors and sensory defects. “This is especially relevant for reactive nutrients such as iron, which can compromise stability and negatively impact organoleptic properties when not properly protected.”
Negra points to Lubrizol’s Lipofer microcapsules as a solution to enhance iron absorption and improve a product’s sensory profile, enabling formats such as gummies and orosoluble sachets. She details that this water-dispersible, micronized source of iron is microencapsulated in a protective matrix, which also improves gastrointestinal tolerability.
Enjoyable formats
Catherine Nardone, VP marketing for the Norway-based Concordix, says the company continues to observe demand for innovative flavor profiles and convenient, consumer-friendly delivery formats.
“Manufacturers haven’t lost sight of one of the primary drivers of consumer compliance and repeat purchases: a format that consumers enjoy taking daily.”
At the same time, she cautions that formats more appealing than pills and tablets, such as gummies, may struggle to accommodate clinically relevant doses of oils and oil-soluble nutrients, such as omega-3s from fish and algal oil.
“Formulators also have to navigate ingredient compatibility, taste masking of challenging actives, and maintaining stability throughout a product’s shelf life,” she adds. “Consequently, brands are often forced to compromise on either efficacy or consumer appeal.”
Nardone says that Concordix’s chewable emulsion technology was developed to overcome these formulation barriers, “combining a taste experience that rivals gummies with a payload capacity comparable to a softgel.”
“Additionally, blister packaging protects sensitive nutrients from oxidation, ensuring quality, potency, and taste are maintained throughout shelf life.”
ADM’s Humpert also notes that a continued crossover between dietary supplements and functional foods provides avenues to deliver science-backed benefits in enjoyable formats.
“At SupplySide Global 2026, ADM demonstrated this potential through our ‘Functional Slushie Wall,’ featuring flavors and colors derived from natural sources, with microbiome solutions such as Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 postbiotic incorporated into the concepts.”
The company also displayed a “Chewable Tablets” concept featuring PreforPro with natural strawberry and vanilla flavors to demonstrate how supplements can move into playful formats.
Supplements “on the go”
In addition to enjoyable formats, Sara Lesina, chief commercial officer at Ourvita, observes an opportunity for brands to make supplementation easier on the go.
“Pre-measured stick packs, gummies, and melts fit into daily routines wherever consumers happen to be. These formats also lend themselves to promotion and sales through e-commerce and social media, where brands can reach the next generation of consumers around the world.”
She highlights the contract development manufacturer’s BiomeBoost Sticks concept for digestive wellness — a pre-portioned, raspberry lemonade-flavored prebiotic fiber powder “that’s easy to carry.”
Lesina adds that advances in formulation and delivery are giving brands more ways to match the benefit and dose to when and how people will use the product.
“A functional syrup might go into a morning coffee, while a portable stick pack or a melt that can be taken without water may be easier to use on the go. Building around habits people already have makes supplements easier and more enjoyable to use regularly.”
For example, she also points to Ourvita’s FizzForce Melts, a cherry-flavored fizzy chewable that can be taken without water and was formulated to help support faster muscle recovery.
Future of supplements
Gelita’s Wolf expects the market to become significantly more targeted, science-driven, and personalized.
“Take healthy aging as an example,” he continues. “Someone in their forties who wants to continue running competitively has different needs from a postmenopausal woman concerned about bone health, or a younger consumer taking a proactive approach to skin health. This creates opportunities for more clearly defined nutritional solutions.”
Wolf also expects to see more innovations at the intersection between established categories, with beauty, mobility, sports nutrition, healthy aging, and metabolic health increasingly converging. “For example, the expansion of GLP-1 use is creating new nutritional conversations around muscle maintenance, body composition, and skin health.”
Nardone at Concordix also believes supplements will become more outcome-oriented as wearable devices, at-home testing, and AI-powered platforms will help consumers gain a deeper understanding of their health needs.
“At the same time, a recurring theme in many conversations today is compliance,” she adds. “If consumers won’t take a supplement consistently, they won’t experience its benefits. So, the challenge is to create a product backed by science, trusted by consumers, and designed to encourage daily use.”
ADM’s Humpert expects the supplement market to become increasingly science-led, with solutions for specific consumer needs and life stages.
“Meanwhile, microbiome science will continue expanding into areas such as beauty-from-within and topical applications,” she adds. “Our recent research finds gut and skin health is the second most appealing postbiotic claim pairing among consumers.”
She notes that consumer education will be essential to build awareness and trust in science-backed ingredients such as postbiotics.
“Manufacturers that focus on clinically studied ingredients and explore innovative formats and sensory experiences will be best positioned in this next generation of supplements.”
Category opportunities
Lesina says some of the strongest opportunities will be in hydration, metabolic health, and longevity, or living well for longer.
“At Ourvita, we use the term metabolic resilience to describe a broader approach to metabolic health that includes gut health and muscle function alongside weight management,” she adds. “That gives brands room to address specific needs, from digestive wellness to maintaining strength as people age.”
She also points to potential to bring nutrition and beauty together in ways that make sense to consumers. “Brands can build skin care and nutrition routines around a shared need and show consumers how the two can complement each other,” she suggests.
“We also see an opportunity in GLP-1 companion nutrition. Products that bring protein, fiber, and micronutrients together in manageable portions can serve a clear nutritional purpose and fit into changing eating habits and daily routines.”
In addition to protein intake, Humpert notes that the needs of GLP-1 users and people who stop using the medications also demand nutritional support around muscle maintenance and skin health.
“Women’s health is another important growth area, as women recognize the connections between gut health, hormones, mood, sleep, and skin, creating opportunities for comprehensive, multi-benefit solutions.”
Humpert points to longevity as “one of the fastest-growing areas.” Citing ADM Outside Voice’s 2026 Healthy Aging Report, she notes that 76% of consumers say nutrition plays a critical role in how well they age.
Healthy aging potential
Lubrizol’s Negra says consumers are taking a more proactive, holistic approach to well-being to improve their healthspan — the number of years spent in good health — rather than simple longevity.
“They want recognizable, science-backed ingredients with transparent claims and proof of bioavailability and tolerability, especially for minerals and phytochemicals with known sensory or gastrointestinal challenges,” she adds.
Barlow also believes that healthy aging and longevity will have a “huge influence” on the supplement market over the next three to five years.
“We’re already seeing the idea of longevity broaden considerably. For many people, it’s less about an abstract desire to live longer and much more about staying active, independent, and well as they get older.”
She says that this creates varied opportunities across areas such as metabolic health, mobility, energy, women’s health, and cognitive health, rather than longevity emerging as “one narrow supplement category.”
“There is also still a lot for the industry to learn,” Barlow adds. “Aging is extraordinarily complex, and one of the challenges with longevity research is deciding what you measure and how you demonstrate that a particular intervention is making a meaningful difference.”
“I think that will make stronger evidence increasingly important as the market develops, particularly as consumers become more familiar with the science and more discerning about the products they choose.”
To build a better understanding of what the future of healthy aging nutrition could look like, Sirio established the Sirio Institute on Aging and is investing in research into new ways of identifying and evaluating ingredients with the most potential in the field.
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