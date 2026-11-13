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Nestlé launches plant-based Compleat Bolus Blends to simplify tube feeding
Key takeaways
- Nestlé has launched Compleat Bolus Blends, a new line of plant-based medical nutrition designed to simplify bolus tube feeding.
- The ready-to-use packaging features a patented SimpLink cap that connects directly to a compatible feeding tube, eliminating the need to transfer formula into syringes.
- The range, rolling out across Europe, contains more than 50% fruit and vegetables and offers tailored formulas for children aged one year and above, and for people aged 11 and above.
Nestlé has expanded its medical nutrition portfolio with Compleat Bolus Blends. The nutritionally complete, plant-based product range was developed to simplify bolus tube feeding for patients, caregivers, and health care professionals.
Nestlé says that Compleat Bolus Blends is launching across Europe between November 2026 and early 2027, starting in Germany, Austria, Benelux, Italy, the Nordic countries, and the UK. It adds that future launches are planned in the Middle East, Australia, and Türkiye.
In bolus tube feeding, a measured amount of nutrition is delivered through a feeding tube over a short period, several times a day. The company says that unlike traditional syringe-based administration, the ready-to-use Compleat Bolus Blends features the patented SimpLink cap, designed to connect directly to a patient’s compatible (ENFit) feeding tube.
“People who rely on tube feeding, and the caregivers who support them, need nutrition that is complete, safe, and practical for everyday life,” says Serena Aboutboul, head of the Nutrition & Health Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé.
“With Compleat Bolus Blends, we want to help reduce the everyday burden of tube feeding by providing the nutrition people need in a format that offers greater flexibility, including when they are away from home.”
Streamlining the feeding process
According to Nestlé, the Compleat Bolus Blends packaging format eliminates the need to transfer the product from its original packaging into a syringe before feeding.
This reduces spills and unnecessary handling while making tube feeding easier to manage, whether at home or on the go, says the company.
The new range is made with more than 50% fruit and vegetables and includes plant-based proteins. It comes in two age-adapted formulas: one for children aged one year and above, and one for people aged 11 years and above.
The launch expands Nestlé’s medical nutrition portfolio, which the company highlights as one of its strategic growth platforms where it aims to strengthen its position.
In October 2026, Nestlé pledged its support for the World Society of Surgical Oncology’s international initiative to develop expert recommendations on nutritional care for patients undergoing cancer surgery.
The partners are co-developing a more consistent approach to offering patients relevant nutrition advice tailored to their condition, as well as systems to identify those who are at nutritional risk.
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