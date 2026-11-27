Low summer vitamin D linked to higher fracture and death risk, Uppsala study finds
Key takeaways
- A Uppsala University study found that low vitamin D in summer is linked to fractures and death, but low levels in winter are not.
- The study followed more than 12,000 older adults for an average of 11 years and suggests low winter levels may reflect normal seasonal dips rather than depleted stores.
- The findings suggest that when the blood test is taken may explain why supplement trials have shown mixed results.
An observational study has found a link between low vitamin D levels in the summer and higher risks of fractures and death — a pattern not seen with low winter levels, which could be mistaken for long-term deficiency.
“We found that people with low vitamin D levels during the summer had an increased risk of both fractures and death,” says Hannah Brooke, docent (associate professor) at the Department of Surgical Sciences at Uppsala University, Sweden.
“That relationship remained even when we took factors such as age, gender, and body size into account. However, we did not see a corresponding increase in risk among people who had low vitamin D levels when tested during the winter.”
The researchers from Uppsala University analyzed more than 12,000 older Swedish adults’ vitamin D levels — measured in summer (July–September) or winter (January–March) — alongside bone fractures and mortality. Their findings suggest that measuring vitamin D might be better in the summer since low winter levels may reflect normal seasonal variation rather than depleted stores.
Randomized trials of vitamin D supplements have often failed to show clear benefits, note the researchers, suggesting that the timing of blood tests may help identify who has a persistent deficiency.
Accurately measuring vitamin D levels
Vitamin D, obtained from food or produced in the skin through sun exposure, is essential for bones, as it enables the body to better absorb calcium, explain the researchers. In Sweden, vitamin D levels fluctuate naturally with the seasons — in winter, sunlight levels drop, and blood vitamin D levels often fall from their summer baseline.
The participants, whose blood samples were analyzed, were also monitored for their health for an average of 11 years. During this period, 3,573 participants died and 3,134 had fractures, including 886 hip fractures. Among those tested in summer, people with levels below 40 nmol/L had nearly three times the risk of death of those above 80 nmol/L (adjusted hazard ratio 2.86).
Based on the findings in PLOS Medicine, the researchers suggest that winter vitamin D levels could be misleading because reserves influence how levels in the blood vary. Even if the levels drop in winter, the body could still access stored vitamin D, they add.
Therefore, they say that low vitamin D levels in the winter do not necessarily mean individuals have a long-term deficiency. But if levels are low even in the summer, it could indicate that the body is struggling to maintain sufficient levels over time, the researchers add.
“Summer may therefore be a better time to identify people with a more persistent vitamin D deficiency,” says Brooke.
Explaining discrepancies
The researchers note that almost half of middle-aged and older women in the US and across several European countries take vitamin D supplements regularly. However, several randomized studies have not shown that these supplements bring clear protection against bone fractures or death, they add.
The team suggests that this might be because such studies could not identify which individuals had long-term vitamin D deficiency and could therefore benefit from taking supplements.
“We need to carry out more studies on people with low vitamin D levels during the summer to investigate whether they, in particular, benefit from supplements,” comments Karl Michaëlsson, professor at the Department of Surgical Sciences at Uppsala University.
“Our findings do not mean that everyone should have their vitamin D levels tested in the summer, but they do show that the timing of a blood test can have a significant impact on how the results should be interpreted.”
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