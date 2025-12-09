Lemme launches Burn Body Composition Gummies to boost metabolism and reduce visceral fat
Key takeaways
- Lemme launched Burn Body Composition Gummies to support metabolism, healthy body composition, and visceral fat reduction.
- The gummies are formulated with clinically studied Morosil Red Orange Extract, which is proven to support visceral fat loss and reduce BMI.
- The formula also includes black ginger, chromium, and essential B vitamins and is available on Lemme’s website and at Target retail stores in the US.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme has launched Lemme Burn Body Composition Gummies, adding to its offerings in metabolic wellness that include Lemme Burn Capsules and a supplement designed to boost GLP-1 levels.
Formulated with clinically studied red orange extract, chromium, and essential B vitamins, the supplement claims to support visceral fat reduction, activate metabolism, and promote healthy body composition.
“People often think metabolism is only about diet and exercise, but in reality it’s shaped by many factors — including sleep, stress, and everyday hormonal shifts,” says Dr. Valenton, board-certified physician and Lemme’s chief science officer.
“A formula made with clinically studied Morosil, chromium, and essential B vitamins helps support daily metabolic health, offering a thoughtful, science-driven option in a category that has long needed more effective choices.”
Red orange and black ginger extracts
Lemme Burn Gummies are formulated with Morosil Red Orange Extract from botanical ingredient supplier Bionap. This clinically studied ingredient has been shown in human clinical studies to support visceral fat loss, reduce body mass index (BMI), and improve body composition.
Obtained from the juice of Moro red oranges — the most pigmented variety of blood orange — Morosil’s biophenols support weight control in clinical research. According to Bionap, the ingredient can also help improve cardiovascular function.
In the new Lemme formula, it is blended with black ginger, which is traditionally used to support energy and metabolic activity, along with chromium, methylated vitamin B12, and vitamin B6 to support energy metabolism and overall cellular health.
“Together, these ingredients create a delicious gummy formulated to support fat burn, activate metabolism, and help maintain a healthy body composition,” claims the brand.
The launch follows the introduction of Lemme Burn Metabolism & AMPK Activating capsules, which contain green tea extract and Actiponin, a Gynostemma pentaphyllum extract. These also claim to support visceral fat reduction and activate metabolism.
“The goal is not perfection. It’s about creating small, simple habits that help you feel your best from within. Lemme Burn Gummies make metabolic support something you can actually enjoy and stay consistent with,” says Kardashian Barker.
Lemme Burn is available on Lemme’s home website and at Target stores in the US.
Last month, Lemme unveiled its liquid supplement and gummies formulated with “nature’s first superfood,” bovine colostrum, the nutrient-dense fluid produced by cows immediately after giving birth.
Lemme’s supplement range offers a collection of gummies that feature a blend of superfruits and greens, as well as botanical extracts claiming to support the body’s natural GLP-1 production that also contain Morosil.
Targeting visceral fat
Visceral fat, the target of Lemme Burn Gummies, is a deep abdominal fat that is highly metabolically active and particularly influenced by hormonal and metabolic shifts in women. A recent study found that excessive amounts of visceral fat are linked to faster aging in the heart and blood vessels.
Growing consumer awareness about the dangers of visceral fat continues to drive industry innovation. Previously, Nutrition Insight spoke with AceBiome’s CEO, Myeong Hee Kim, about its clinically proven core probiotic, Lactobacillus gasseri BNR17, which specifically targets visceral fat and is the first probiotic approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for body fat reduction.